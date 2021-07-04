Up for auction, 5 planes and 5 helicopters that were from the Air Force

MEXICO CITY. A fleet of five planes and five helicopters that were part of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) will be auctioned in a closed envelope on July 23, the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (INDEP) reported this Sunday.

The auctions of a Gulfstream brand aircraft, model G550, manufactured in 2015, which will have a starting price of 541 million 840 thousand pesos stand out.

Another Gulfstream G150 model, manufactured in 2014, will also be put up for auction, but this one with a starting price of 112 million 887 thousand pesos.

INDEP explained that the transferring entities of the aircraft are the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Bank of Public Works and Services (Banobras).

The closed-envelope auction event will be held at the facilities of the Military Air Base number 19, of the FAM, at the facilities of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

The #INDEP has a new flight plan: the 3rd #Aircraft Auction on the runway

On July 23, at the AICM facilities, the #SubastaaSobreCerrado will be held for 5 helicopters and 5 aircraft, which were part of the FAM fleet.

The call for the auction and the publication of the catalog of the lots at auction were published on June 25, on the official INDEP website, to consult the characteristics of the equipment in http://subastas.indep.gob.mx.

The five helicopters are, four of the Agustawestland brand, model AW109SP, and one turboprop brand Eurocopter France model EC225 LP, which at the time made up the fleet of the defunct Presidential General Staff.

In relation to the five aircraft, there are three of the Gulfstream brand, one more of the Beechcraft brand and one Boeing Company, model 737-322 series 24361, manufactured in 1989, with capacity for seven crew members and 70 passengers, with a starting price of 32 million 926 thousand pesos.

It will also be finished off a turboprop helicopter, Eurocopter France brand, model EC225, manufactured in 2009, with a base price of 67 million 439 thousand pesos.

The registration for this auction, as well as the free acquisition of the participation bases, may be carried out until next July 22, on the INDEP official website, the agency added; and on the day of the auction only those who have completed the process will be able to enter.

