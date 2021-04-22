“Up close he was almost bald”

In the appointment between Mila and Rafael this Wednesday in First dates the first impression, luckily for them, was not the definitive one, despite the fact that the woman from Cádiz almost fell off the bar stool at Cuatro’s place when she saw her date.

The kitchen assistant, who defined herself as “friendly, affectionate and a little clueless”, arrived at the restaurant excited and eager to find love, but When she saw Rafael, she couldn’t help showing her disappointment when she met him since “up close, he’s almost bald and his hair is very gray”.

The man from Malaga, for his part, commented that the reason he had attended the program was “to find a woman to share my life with since I am very romantic, I can’t help it”, but it seemed that Mila was not for work.

During the evening, the woman from Cádiz changed her mind and left aside the physique of his partner of the day, since The musician seemed to him “an attentive, educated man with a desire to go out”, he acknowledged.

In the end, Mila did want to have a second date with Rafael, while the man from Malaga also recognized that he would like to meet again because “I have loved her look and I want to know her a little more, if it is with music, better than better”, while they sealed it with a kiss in front of the cameras.