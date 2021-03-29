Up-and-coming ad blockchain startup Atayen integrates a BSC bridge for its SATT token

Smart Advertising Transaction Token (SaTT) has announced its integration with the Binance bridge and has issued a BEP-20 version of its SATT token. This was announced through his Twitter account, this move will allow SaTT holders to exchange their ERC20 token to BEP20 and vice versa. Commenting on this development, SaTT CEO Gauthier Bros expressed optimism about the move:

“This is a very important moment for us here at SaTT. We are integrating the Binance bridge to issue the BEP20 version of the SATT token. This will allow us to take advantage of the value domiciled in Binance’s smart chain, offering our community a fast and profitable transaction “

According to SaTT, the BEP-20 (SATTb) token version will coexist to complement the ERC-20 version, giving users easy access from both chains. As a result, they will update SaTT’s advertising platform to be compatible with the newly implemented Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

To boost liquidity and benefit from the advantages of the BSC, the SaTT team decided to list the SaTTb token on PancakeSwap including the BNB> SATT & BUSD> SATT pairs and open a liquidity pool, which promises to be more than interesting for users. .

To celebrate this crucial step, SaTT will initiate an airdrop to all SaTT ERC20 holders

Yes, you read it right. The blockchain-based ad network has yet to announce the launch date and possible instructions, but nevertheless reiterated that the headlines do not need to do anything at the moment.

According to a source close to the SaTT team, they are exploring the possibilities of getting the BEP20 version of SaTT listed on other reputable BSC-based AMM DEXs, including BakerySwap. They clearly stated that their goal of going public revolves around listing on reputable exchanges to provide a secure trading environment for the community.

This marks an essential phase in the SaTT ecosystem and comes at a time when the BSC network is gaining a lot of traction both in DeFi and across the cryptocurrency landscape.

SaTT prepares to tap into BSC’s fast-growing ecosystem

The high fees and bulky network associated with the current Ethereum network are opening the doors for retail investors to seek value elsewhere at low cost and fast transaction time. This has unquestionably given Binance’s smart chain the edge to skyrocket adoption amid the current wave of blockchain adoption.

On February 10, CZ, the CEO and founder of Binance, announced on his Twitter account that the BSC network had surpassed Ethereum in the daily transaction count, a rare feat across the ecosystem.

At the time of writing, the Total Value Blocked (TVL) in BSC-based DeFi protocols has recently exceeded $ 8 billion, increasing more than 300% in one week. BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has also seen massive interest, shipping the digital asset above the $ 270 price mark. This rally has positively spread to BSC-based tokens, surpassing recent all-time highs.

According to SaTT, the rising cost of gas and the bloated ETH network are among the main reasons for integrating a Binance bridge:

“Blockchain is known for fast, efficient and low-cost transactions. As a blockchain-based advertising network, our special feature is that the services provided exceed what you can get in traditional settings. We’re not getting much of that with the current Ethereum network, maybe ETH2.0 will do the magic, but for now, the Binance Bridge integration is almost inevitable if we want to stay on top of the industry.

A look at the SaTT advertising blockchain revolution project

SaTT is a decentralized ad network on blockchain technology that was created in 2018. Since its launch, the company has accelerated development and launched its blockchain-based ad network and has also integrated its product with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, accelerating widespread adoption.

SaTT adopts an influencer advertising strategy that allows social media users to become influencers of trademarks and be able to monetize their posts through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram based on the level of engagement it generates. SaTT connects advertisers with publishers directly with the help of a decentralized blockchain smart contract, thereby reducing advertising costs, increasing transparency and improving transaction time. Best of all, it lets everyone play the role of influencer and get paid through these social media posts.

Before the integration of BSC, the high cost of Ethereum was the main problem in the development of the project. Each reward in the ad campaign must be claimed through a smart contract linked to Ethereum.

Now that this is resolved, SaTT “hodl” all the letters to become an important player in the sector and we will not stop keeping you informed of the news.