Unzué’s emotional reunion with his former teammates in Seville

Monchi, Prieto, Diego, Martagón, Jiménez, Rafa Paz … They all wanted to be close to Juan Carlos Unzué, who was Sevilla’s goalkeeper between 1990 and 1997. The former coach also wanted to meet his generation in the capital of Andalusia and thus have a good time with friends that football has given him. It should be remembered that the former goalkeeper suffers from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a very tough degenerative disease that already forces him to move in a wheelchair as shown in the photo.

In the vicinity of the Triana Bridge, this group of veterans wanted to shelter Unzué in a difficult moment that, however, he faced with a courage worth mentioning. «Against this team the ELA has nothing to do. The win is going to be historic. Thank you Juan Carlos for bringing us all together. You are a very great friend », Monchi wrote in his official profile to Unzué, his partner and competitor in the goal of that Seville.

Thank you Juan Carlos for bringing us all together. You are a very great friend.

“Seville family”, published the official account of Sevilla FC along with the same photograph and with a hashtag in support of Unzué: “Never give up.” The former meta has been fighting this degenerative disease for months. The ALS forced him to stop being a technician and now he turns to the people of “his team”, that is to say, the rest of the patients who suffer like him.

But Unzué also has time to enjoy his life and his day to day. It is one of his premises and his slogans since he was diagnosed with ALS, and proof of this is this meeting with the old legends of Seville in the streets of the capital of Seville, a very emotional and special gathering of veterans that surely has awakened the side more sentimental and nostalgic for Unzué and the rest of the audience.