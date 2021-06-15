Unzué will see the debut of his son Aitor in the staff of Spain in the Eurocup

06/14/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Juan Carlos Unzué has taken advantage of his stay in Seville (where he received a warm tribute from Sevilla FC) of the last days to attend the match of the Spanish team against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium. The game will mean the debut of his son Aitor in a Eurocup within the technical body of the Red, although he has already been working in the staff since the return of Luis Enrique in charge in November 2019.

Aitor Unzué is one of the most reputable football analysts in the country. He already has experience in a selection, from El Salvador, where he worked with Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat, and he also worked in the area of ​​methodology of grassroots football for Barça, in addition to Celta and Girona.

Signing of Luis Enrique

With the return of Luis Enrique to the bench of the selection, did not hesitate to incorporate Aitor, a great dominator of the analysis and the tactical keys of the team itself and rivals.

Juan Carlos, his father, will see today how he participates in the game against Sweden as third coach. Unzué continues with an intense activity to promote different actions aimed at raising funds to investigate ELA, the degenerative disease that was detected last year.

One of the last actions that it has supported has been the ‘Unzuéla Pedalada Solidaria’ in Sant Vicenç de Montalt on June 20, where the objective is to raise funds for the Fundació Miquel Valls.

It also works with the Luzon-United Against ALS Foundation and has helped launch the ‘Stop Today to Grow Tomorrow’ campaign.