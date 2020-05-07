The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) warned that international tourism could fall as much as 80 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The World Tourism Organization (OMT) warned that international tourism could fall as much as 60 or 80 percent in 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, the “worst crisis” that this sector has faced since records began 70 years ago.

According to the latest UNWTO Barometer of World TourismIn the first quarter alone, this tourism has contracted 22 percent, with 67 million fewer international tourists, which translated into figures mean 80 billion dollars in lost exports.

Arrivals in March recorded a “sharp” drop of 57 percent, as a result of the start of confinement in many countries, the introduction of travel restrictions and the closure of airports and borders.

Although the region of Asia and the peaceful It is the one that shows the greatest impact in relative and absolute terms (33 million fewer arrivals), that of EuropeAlthough lower in percentage, it is quite high in volume (22 million less).

“The tourism has been hit hard and millions are Job positions who are in danger in one of the sectors of the economy that employs more manpower ”, warns the UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

According to this specialized body of United Nations, the current scenarios point to a possible decline in arrivals of between 58 and 78 percent for the year, although it clarifies that it will depend on the speed of the containment and the duration of the travel restriction and the closing of the borders.

In this way, they manage three possible dates for the gradual opening of international bordersThe first, which would mean the relaxation of travel restrictions in early July, would mean a drop of 58 percent.

The second, in early September, would entail a loss of international tourism 70 percent, a percentage that would be around 80 percent in the event that the restrictions began to relax only in early December.

In these three scenarios, the impact of falling demand of could mean the loss of between 850 and 1,100 million international tourists, and with them, between 910 billion and 1.2 billion dollars in income from tourism exports.

Also, the crisis it causes between 100 and 120 million jobs in direct tourism employment to be threatened.

The impact, UNWTO indicates, will be felt to varying degrees in the different regions, being that of Pacific Asia the one that, in theory, will begin to see the light before.

Domestic demand could be stimulated before international demand, says the body’s group of experts, which is waiting signs of recovery in the last quarter of 2020, but especially in 2021.

In this sense, they consider that the world population will return to the leisure travel, mainly to visit friends and family as has happened in the previous crises, that those of business.

In Europe, like Asia, experts expect the recovery to start this year, as in Africa and middle East, while the perspectives are less positive regarding the American continent.

