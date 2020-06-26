© Courtesy of Isaiah McGee / KHN / TNS

Isaiah McGee, 18, is an apprentice to Darnell Hill. McGee graduated from the program at the Hopewell Center, where Hill works as a mental health social worker, but Hill still contacts McGee every two weeks.

ST. LOUIS – Speak in short sentences. Be clear. Direct but not rude. Stay calm even if you are shaking inside. Never put your hands in your pockets. Make sure people can always see your hands. Try not to hunch your shoulders. Listen to the instructions.

Darnell Hill, pastor and mental health social worker, offers African American teens these emotional and physical coping strategies every time an African American person is shot dead by a police officer. It is then when the concern of parents for their sons and daughters intensifies.

« They are suffering, » Hill said. « They are looking for answers. »

Hill, who is African American, learned « the rules » the hard way. When he was 12 years old, he and a group of his friends jumped over a fence to go swimming in a lake. It was then that two officers approached them. One of the police officers (a white man) threatened to shoot Hill and all the others if he caught them there again.

« I was very scared, » recalled Hill, now 37. « He made us all sit in line by the lake. »

He still tells himself that the agent did not want to say what he said that day. But Hill’s tone changes when he thinks of the second time white men threatened him with a gun.

Hill and his family moved to a small, mostly white, town in Florida. He rarely left home at night, but one day when he was a sophomore in high school, his grandmother, who was not feeling well, asked him to take his car and go to a store for ginger ale.

He got lost on the way and asked two white men for directions. Instead of offering him help, the men tormented him, Hill said. When he tried to drive away, the men followed him in their vehicle, chasing him in the dark. He thought they would surely kill him if they caught him.

« They told me it was the season of (the ‘N’ word), » Hill recalled. « I was terrified. »

That traumatic event is difficult to talk about, Hill said. Her voice still trembles as she describes how it unfolded that night. That’s one reason why it helps teens work through their trauma (and keep them from experiencing more) as they try to cope with the mental health burden of other people’s racist assumptions.

His unofficial guide to what he calls « living as an African American » can be difficult to remember under pressure. But Hill noted that survival skills feel essential to many who grow up feeling the color of their skin makes them vulnerable to becoming the next George Floyd, an unarmed African American man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25. , a fact that has sparked civil rights protests around the world.

But long before Floyd’s death, Hill’s phone started ringing more. It was the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and her young clients at the Hopewell Center, a mental health agency in St. Louis, needed help to process school closings, job losses, social isolation, and the loss of loved ones. So instead of working from home, Hill put a folding chair in the back of his car and started making house calls. He planted his chair on patios and front sidewalks while his clients stayed on his porches.

In his work with black teens, pastor and mental health caseworker Darnell Hill teaches an unofficial guide to what he calls « living while being black. » Although many black families have their own rules for navigating the alleged racism of others, Hill says he hopes that following his advice will allow children to survive as unscathed as possible to fulfill their life ambitions. « Just make sure you get home, » Hill tells them.

However, Hill’s conversations were complicated after Floyd’s murder. Two months before Floyd’s death, Breonna Taylor was killed in Kentucky after agents from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department entered the apartment of the African-American woman in civilian clothes. Taylor’s boyfriend thought the officers were intruders, so he fired a single shot. Agents responded by shooting Taylor at least eight times. Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man, was chased and fatally shot while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia. Three white men were arrested and have been charged.

The mental anguish of some African American families exploded as they repeatedly saw these images and stories on the news.

« When this happens, we have to deal with it, » said Lekesha Davis, vice president of the Hopewell Center. « It is having a direct impact on the mental and emotional well-being » of African American families.

Hill offers coping skills as he makes his rounds every week. His conversations during regular visits now include discussions about police brutality, civil unrest, and how to survive. Part of Hill’s job is to teach navigation mechanics in everyday encounters; from walking in a public space like a park to being stopped by the police or going into a business.

Do not make any sudden movements. Take care of your body language. Don’t finger signal, even if you’re mad. Do not applaud. Listens. Know the law. But don’t say too much. Make eye contact.

Although many African American families have their own set of rules, he hopes that following their « what should and should not be done » will allow children to survive as unscathed as possible to achieve their ambitions in life. « You have to get home, » Hill tells them. « We can address what is fair or not fair, what is racial or not racial at a later date. »

White children and teens, meanwhile, are not generally taught these sometimes useless survival skills with the same urgency. It is just as unlikely that they will learn about the systemic racism that continues to create the problems, and almost certainly not what it would take to dismantle it.

Hill knows that his training sessions do not guarantee a victory. He is a husband, father, non-profit board member, and president of the parent-teacher organization at his youngest son’s school. His voice is friendly and his demeanor is calm. However, sometimes none of that matters when Hill drives in a predominantly white neighborhood. Although you know that not all whites stereotype you, you are aware that your height and weight (you are 1.80 meters and weighs more than 300 pounds) and the color of your skin could make you a target; even when you are trying to order food.

It is impossible for him to prevent an agent from invading the wrong apartment. You cannot teach African-American boys to sleep, hound, or observe landscapes in a non-threatening way. And you can’t stop a biased cop from shooting an unarmed African American.

Hill is glad to be able to fill in some gaps when families need it. And he knows he has helped sometimes: A 16-year-old client recently told him that he had channeled his advice when he was detained by two police officers near Ferguson, Missouri. The teenager had been walking with his lawn mower to earn some money cutting grass. On the way home, the agents arrested him and asked why he was outside and how he had obtained the mower. The teenager told Hill the next day that his advice had helped him stay calm and defuse the situation so he could get home safely.

Another teenager Hill has worked with, Isaiah McGee, 18, has left Hopewell’s youth mental health program, but Hill continues to visit him every two weeks.

The teenager recently graduated from high school and plans to study music in college this fall. « I’m just trying to get somewhere in life, » said McGee. « Leave my mark on the world, become a legend. »

– This text was translated by Kreativa Inc.

Kaiser Health News