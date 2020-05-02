There is a legend accepted by a large part of Spanish society, that in the US the State does not attend to its citizens properly, and that the agreements between the two great parties, despite their enormous differences on a multitude of issues, is almost impossible, and even more so with Trump as president.

Days ago, however, after the failed impeachment against Trump by the Democrats, the United States Congress agreed to the approval of the most powerful economic rescue plan in history, about two billion dollars in aid to companies and citizens to try to contain the economic ravages of the coronavirus.

Government and opposition seek to avoid an economic and social debacle. There are already more than 55,000 infected in the country, more than 800 dead. The coronavirus is “the most serious threat to the health of Americans in a century and probably the greatest risk to US employment and prosperity since the Great Depression,” says the head of the Republican majority in the Senate.

After the Senate vote, the House of Representatives must ratify it. The first set of measures announced by Donald Trump involved mobilizing a trillion dollars and a week later, it is close to two trillion. The head of the White House Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, detailed that the global strategy will reach six trillion, adding the four more of the Federal Reserve’s lending capacity.

The plan calls for the mass mailing of checks to most US citizens. So far, $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per minor had been discussed. In total, this injection can reach 500,000 million. Lawmakers have also agreed on a $ 367 billion loan line for small and medium-sized businesses and a $ 500 billion fund for industries, cities and states.

The final bill will help offset the wages of laid-off workers for four months. Workers will receive what their state usually pays for unemployment plus an extra $ 600.

The White House has agreed to incorporate the figure of an inspector general and supervisory counselor who controls loan decisions. It would be a charge similar to that created in the 2008 financial debacle, when Congress approved the Great Bank Bailout (TARP) even under the George W. Bush Administration. That first aid program mobilized $ 700 billion.

This injection joins an unprecedented stimulus program from the Federal Reserve. Morgan Stanley estimates that in the second quarter the US economy may drop 30 percent, Goldman Sachs leaves it at 24 percent and JP Morgan seems even optimistic: He estimates a contraction of 14 percent.

In a matter of days, Wall Street had lost all the gains accumulated during the Trump era and the forecasts for the labor market have become very dangerous for a country with little social network: the White House warns that unemployment may reach 20 percent.

Despite all the uncertainty, Wall Street closed Tuesday’s session with sharp increases, buoyed by the nearness of a political agreement on the stimulus program. The Dow Jones jumped 11.36 percent, its biggest gain since 1933. The S&P grew more than 9 percent and the Nasdaq techs more than 8 percent.

On another subject, the renowned researcher Manuel Velasco Laguna in “Brief History of the Vikings” indicates that they fought in a trance state and demonstrated extreme ferocity against the enemy. To such an extent did they obviate the dread of being pierced by a sword who went to battle without armor and, alienated by anger, bit their shields as a sort of ritual prior to the dance of steels.

How did they get to that trance? A new study carried out by PhD student Karsten Fatur (ethnobotanist from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Ljubljana) has stated that there is a plant whose side effects are much more adapted to the symptoms that the berserkers would have shown in battle: the “Hyoscyamus niger ”Or black henbane. Their conclusions, which had already been presented in an article published last November, under the title “Sagas of the Solanaceae: Speculative ethnobotanical perspectives on the Norse berserkers”.

Even more, for four centuries, British tradition boasted the victory of Elizabeth I of England and the pirate Drake over the Invincible Army sent by Philip II to England.

The war between Felipe II and Isabel I –which may have had certain sentimental ties– was due to a series of grievances between Madrid and London due to the Spanish presence in Flanders, detrimental to English trade. The British consequently supported the Dutch militarily and economically; they sent dozens of expeditions against Spanish enclaves in America and promoted piracy against the galleons that sailed between Spain and America. All this led to the confrontation between Philip II and his Anglican sister-in-law, who ordered the queen of Scotland, Mary Stuart, to be executed in 1587.

Maria Estuardo, was queen from the six days of life, since her father King James V of Scotland died in a battle against the English. She had to be content with being only Queen of Scotland, where she returned after the death of her husband Francis II king of France to take possession of her throne. However, he never resigned from the throne of England, considering Elizabeth to be illegitimate, for having been the fruit of a court woman who had been delegitimized and repudiated by her own husband Henry VIII and sentenced to death after her trial for adultery and for practicing witchcraft.

Maria Estuardo, the Catholic Queen of Scotland, granddaughter of Henry VIII, served as a trigger to awaken the consciences of the Catholics of the kingdom, who had resisted adjusting to the new religious situation imposed by the Elizabeth regime and its Protestant government . Even more so since in 1570 Queen Elizabeth was excommunicated by Pope Pius V.

The excommunication of a monarch by the pope automatically detached any subject from continuing to maintain the obligation of obedience and submission towards said monarch, and in this case, the papal measure that was intended to do maximum damage to the regime of Elizabeth, intended to push Catholics to civil disobedience, to choose between obedience to their queen or to the Pope.

To end the problem, Philip II ordered a Grand Navy to be assembled in Lisbon to sail to the Flemish coasts, embark 20,000 men from the Thirds of Flanders under the command of Alexander Farnese and lead them to England. The squadron sailed on May 30, 1588 with the known result: adverse weather, strong English opposition, and the decision to return to restart the company, but the return was terrible due to the storms.

Of the 130 ships that left, little more than 80 returned, although most of the lost were merchants or minor ships and almost all the warships that returned returned, so that the routes of America continued safe and Philip II recomposed his naval power in just one year.

It was London, who mockingly baptized the navy as “Invincible”, and prepared the Counter-Navy, 150 ships and 30,000 sailors and soldiers, commanded by Norris and Drake, who failed before La Coruña and did it again before Lisbon. The English losses were 42 ships and no less than 18,000 men. The secret report recognized: “The expedition has been not only a financial catastrophe but also a strategic one.”

And forgotten heroes are the Sevillian Francisco de Saavedra, whose performance was key for the United States to win in the battle of Yorktown. Saavedra was a special envoy of Carlos III who was in charge of managing all the financial aid. However, he became famous because he provided more than a million pesos to the Franco-American army for his troops to fight in Yorktown.

Twenty years later, the English admiral Horacio Nelson never thought that his attack on the island of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the summer of 1797, was going to cost him almost his life. In the first place, by the choice of Santa Cruz de Tenerife as the target of his offensive. A terrible decision is told by the writer and historian Victor San Juan in his latest book, “Twenty-two Naval Defeats of the British”.

The British squad was made up of nine warships and 3,700 soldiers, while the island’s defenses were made up of 1,600 men. Nelson’s strategy was to take the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and conquer the rest of the Canary archipelago.

That first plan was cut short from the start due to the strong wind: the three frigates that left for land took a long time to get close. The second attack was even more devastating, Nelson lost his right arm.

Nelson recognized the generosity of the architects of his defeat: «It is just that we recognize the noble and generous conduct of Juan Antonio Gutiérrez, the Spanish governor. As soon as the conditions were accepted, he made our wounded go to the hospitals and our people were given the best provisions. He also made it known that English ships were free to send men ashore and to buy the food they needed while they remained on the island. “