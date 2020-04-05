Kyle Walker is in turmoil … The English defender from Manchester City, who campaigned for confinement on social networks, committed a misconduct which reflects his recklessness and his hypocrisy.

Already, Manchester City has indicated that the culprit will be punished. According to The Sun, Kyle walker did very well during this period of containment and the fight against the coronavirus. The English international defender finds himself caught in a small media hurricane, while the country, and even the whole world, hopes to see the covid-19 contained or at least very limited.

The British tabloid indeed reveals that the interested party found the means to request the services of two prostitutes not long ago, in order to organize a small orgy in company of a friend of his. Kyle Walker, declared single for a few months in all likelihood, therefore contacted a company specializing in this kind of service. The evening went perfectly, obviously despite the fact that this type of small meeting is obviously prohibited during confinement.

The bleak video…

And, as if that were not enough, the Cityzen participated, the very next day, in an awareness campaign via social networks. The 29-year-old puts himself in front of the camera on weekdays, and invites his followers and the whole population to respect the measures taken by the government authorities, in order to come to an end with this pandemic. The message went well …

