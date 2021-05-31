Unusual Uses of Aluminum Foil That Will Surprise You | Life

Although aluminum foil is a very common product and is present in all kitchens, the truth is that most people do not take full advantage of it. Take note of these unusual uses that will surprise you with their great utility.

Aluminum foil is an element that is not lacking in any kitchen. It is a very versatile product that we usually use to wrap sandwiches and other take-out food, to store leftovers (although this can be dangerous to your health and it is better to use transparent film for this purpose) or to carry out some preparations, such as papillote foods, roast potatoes or barbecued meat.

But, beyond these utilities, aluminum foil has other less common but equally practical and interesting uses. It has many more applications both in the kitchen and for cleaning tasks or talking about objects.

If you want to start getting the most out of aluminum foil, pay attention to these unusual uses that will surprise you:

Keep food and drinks warm. If you want to prevent your bread or coffee from getting cold, wrapping it in aluminum foil is a good idea. The material helps retain heat for longer. Remove stubborn dirt. Does the base of a pot or pan need a good cleaning or do you have to clean heavy dirt? Aluminum foil can help, as long as the material of the object you want to treat withstands abrasion. You just have to crumple a piece of aluminum foil and use it as a scouring pad. Polish silver. Your cutlery and other silver objects can regain their shine thanks to the aluminum foil. To do this, line a pot with aluminum foil, fill it with cold water and add two teaspoons of salt. Enter the items you want to treat, leave them for two or three minutes, rinse and dry. Keep the oven clean. Line the bottom of the oven, pan, or rack with aluminum foil to prevent splashes and spills. In this way, instead of cleaning the oven, it will be enough to remove the aluminum foil.

Sharpen scissors. Cut a piece of aluminum foil, fold it in several layers and cut with your scissors to sharpen them. Cleaning jewelry. To clean your jewelry, line a bowl with aluminum foil, fill it with hot water, and add a tablespoon of powdered laundry detergent (liquid detergent won’t do). Leave your jewelry for a minute in this solution and then rinse and air dry. Clean the iron. Has the base of your iron seen better times? If it has fabric remnants or other dirt, you can clean it on a piece of aluminum foil. Make a funnel. If you need to transfer a liquid from one container to another, you can make a makeshift funnel out of aluminum foil.