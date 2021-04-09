Unusual: Travis Barker has Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest



Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo: Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images

Although in front of the reality cameras of his family Kourtney Kardashian seems to be considering giving her ex-partner Scott Disick a chance, in real life she has started an affair with the musician Travis barker which has been consolidated at breakneck speed.

A few weeks ago the drummer of Blink-182 tattooed himself on his leg the famous phrase ‘You’re so cool!’ from the movie ‘True Romance’ in a letter that his followers took for granted that it belonged to his girlfriend, but that actually imitated that of the character from Alabama, played by Patricia Arquette, in the note he wrote to Clarence, who was played by Christian Slater, in a napkin.

However, Travis has decided to get a tattoo in honor of Kourtney, engraving his name under the left nipple, at the height of the heart, although the truth is that it is difficult to distinguish it from all the ink that decorates his chest.

