Unusual! They beat a man in a restaurant in New York for $ 2

A man was grotesquely beaten and then $ 2 was stolen from a Kennedy Fried Chicken restaurant in The Bronx (NYC).

The NYPD yesterday shared surveillance video of the assault and is asking the public to help identify the suspect, who approached the 36-year-old male victim, He demanded money from him and hit him repeatedly in the face. He then left with $ 2 from the victim, according to the report.

The incident occurred on March 31 at approximately 9:50 p.m. at 1798 Westchester Ave., in Soundview. The victim suffered facial injuries, Fox News reported.

Police described the suspect as a dark-skinned man, aged 27 to 30, approximately 5’8 ″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a multi-colored scarf around his neck.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

