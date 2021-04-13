Unusual: the police arrested two Millionaires players and asked them for “a detail”



The players celebrated with euphoria their triumph in the classic.

Photo: Raul Arboleda / Getty Images

In colombia, Millionaires beat Santa Fe on capital classic dramatically, with two goals in added time (91 ′ and 97 ′). The euphoria took over the entire team and it did not end in the dressing rooms. Harrison mojica Y Cristian Arango they were on their way home, loud music in the car and streaming on Instagram, when suddenly the police stopped them.

“The police, the police“Chicho” Arango pointed out when he noticed who were the people who asked them to stop. Everything was as a result of a routine checkpoint that was established by the confinement ordered in Bogotá.

The policemen recognized the footballers, and in the middle of a short humorous conversation, they asked for “a detail” after knowing the result of the classic. Neither Mojica nor Arango had anything “symbolic” to give to the agents. After an entertaining anecdote, they continued the celebration on their way home.

Here are the images that were left for posterity thanks to the social network: