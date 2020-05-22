UNUSUAL: The Chronovisor, the time machine kept by the Vatican

Human beings have always wanted to see the future, it has been the dream of humanity for centuries, but is it really possible? There is an urban legend that talks about the Chronovisor.

The Chronovisor, the Vatican time machine

This would be a great secret of Vatican. A “time viewer”, with which you can “tune in” images from the past. Which would be one of the best kept secrets in history, and to which only the Pope has access. This is said to have been manufactured in the 1950s, invented by Italian physicists Enrico Fermi and Pellegrino Ernetti. Through this device they could have seen and filmed biblical events such as the Crucifixion of Jesus.

The extraordinary invention was publicly reported by Father François Brune in his book “Le nouveau mystère du Vatican” (The New Vatican Mystery). The information would have been received from the scientist and priest Pellegrino Ernetti in the 1960s. Doing a little research, the first reference to this artifact is found in an unusual article in the Italian magazine The Domenica del Corriere, published in 1972. The article was titled “A machine that photographs the past has finally been invented”.

According to research, the viewfinder would be made of 3 precious metal alloys and would have antennas, electronic cathodes, electrodes, and dials and levers to change tuning or electromagnetic signals. It works through the detection and reproduction of residual radiation for all past events.

Scientist and priest Pellegrino Ernetti said he had observed Napoleon Bonaparte, the Roman philosopher Cicero, and more. The most impressive thing was filming the Crucifixion of Jesus and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

One problem in verifying the existence of the Chronovisor is that physicist Enrico Fermi never confirmed having participated in the engineering of this artifact. Although it is quite obvious that Fermi had not confessed his participation due to a possible confidentiality agreement (or threat) with the Vatican.

Of course, two photographs of Jesus emerged that were supposedly taken with this contraption. They are easily disproved. The photo of the face of Jesus is very similar to a sculpture found in the Sanctuary of Merciful Love, in Collevalenza, Italy. However, Ernetti said that the statue would have had divine inspiration, as it was sculpted under the direction of a nun who had a vision of the crucifixion.

It should be noted that an alleged letter from an anonymous relative of Ernetti said that the priest had confessed to falsifying the photo of Jesus. In contrast, Father Brune opined that Ernetti should have been pressured by the Vatican to misinform.

As we can see, there is too much controversy regarding this unusual time viewer. It is reported that the Vatican denied having possession of it and that anyone using an “Instrument of such characteristics would be excommunicated.” This is suspicious and could indicate that the Vatican still owns this chronograph. If this were true, we would never know.

