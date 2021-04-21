Unusual! Schalke 04 players are attacked by their own fans after relegation [VIDEO]

After a regrettable relegation to the second division of Germany, fans of the team experienced a moment of anguish when fans, enraged by relegation, lashed out aggressively against their team’s footballers.

The German police were able to confirm that there were players who ran away in an event where the footballers were kicked insults and even threw eggs at him by the fans.

The team that just lost 1-0 to Arminia Bielefeld, confirming their relegation, was intercepted by the attacking fans. Despite this, the footballers did not suffer major injuries.

Later the club issued a statement in which it explained that unidentified individuals exceeded the limits.

“Despite the understandable frustration and anger at our relegation, the club cannot accept under any circumstances putting our players and staff in physical danger,” the Schalke statement read..