Unusual! De Paul Scored a double and kicked a rival to get sent off

Rodrigo De Paul was the absolute protagonist in the match between Crotone and Udinese, as he scored the two goals that helped his team add 3, but also gave a brutal kick to an opponent that caused the referee to show him a direct red.

The Argentine’s first goal came at minute 40 of the first half, who received inside the area and with a great definition placed it to the furthest post from the goalkeeper to put the partial advantage of those of Udine.

2 goals for rumors Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul today in a 2-1 win. He also got sent off … Here’s the first goal: pic.twitter.com/FyG0s9WqZ1 – MSC (@Kloppista_LFC) April 17, 2021

However, the Crotone would react after a hand action in the area that would be sanctioned by the main, and Simy, who defined from the twelve steps, would put the momentary tie.

Udinese’s second goal came after a brilliant recovery by Roberto Pereyra in the middle of the field, who overflowed and threw a cross on the edge of the area so that Udinese’s 10 could receive, face and define with great quality of forehand to put the final 1-2 on the scoreboard.

But when the last minutes of the game were played, De Paul committed a dangerous foul, where he raised his leg higher and ended up hitting a rival’s face. As a consequence, the referee for the engagement, Luca Massimi, had to show him the red card.

Red card! pic.twitter.com/Ev5GPIJzwe – MSC (@Kloppista_LFC) April 17, 2021

It is not the first time that something similar has happened with De Paul, since in the confrontation against Spezia, the Argentine scored the only goal of the match and was later sent off.

In this way, the Argentine accumulates 8 goals and 5 assists in this Serie A, becoming the South American midfielder with the most participation in goals in the 5 major leagues in Europe.