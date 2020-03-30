Quarantine can attract various ideas, but without a doubt, this is the craziest of all. While Camila Cabello shares her isolation with Shawn Mendes, he recorded it while sweeping but with an exotic and captivating dance. Look at the video!

March 30, 2020

Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes They live together their days in quarantine, due to the pandemic.

The couple amuses themselves during this social isolation, making fun videos and sharing their love for their fans. Aren’t they very cute?

But in the last hours, a video went viral that caused laughter in all the followers of the couple of singers of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

To the rhythm of the music, he filmed his girlfriend while doing housework at home, but in a very original way!

The interpreter of “My Oh My” taught to sweep and also moved her hips with that top and black pants. Shawn Mendes fell silent with those steps!

