Hello LANCE readers! I’m Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ driver in Formula E. I would like to comment on this unusual but necessary moment that all drivers and motorsport lovers are going through.

Stoffel Vandoorne is a Mercedes Benz EQ driver in Formula E (Photo: Mercedes Benz EQ)

Despite being a different time from the usual for any racing driver, there are many activities to do during the block. As soon as I got home, I set up my simulator, which at the beginning of the quarantine was more fun than any other activity.

But the fun soon fell apart and quickly became serious, and now there are many championships, such as the ABB Formula Race at Home Challenge, the virtual Formula 1 stages, and a few others that are taking place. Running on different platforms, I know that every game has its own tricks and behaviors, and you need to focus to adapt.

Particularly, I am more focused on Formula E, but I have also participated in some virtual Formula 1 races, and I also participated in a stage of the championship organized by the British website ‘The Race’, but unfortunately it is not possible to focus on all of them.

The ABB Formula Race at Home Challenge is super competitive and that’s a good thing, everyone is working hard, practicing more and more, and what I like most is the competition part.

Of course, in the end, we’re talking about a virtual race car. I know that for some it is not possible to have the same feelings that real racing offers, but it is still something that requires effort and dedication.

I started running in simulators more than ten years ago, I practiced a lot when I was in karting and I was already competing in some online competitions when I was younger. I was surprised when I set up the simulator in Florida, how far the technology had advanced, it was amazing to see how different the direction and levels the pedals are currently at. Everything changed a lot, so at the beginning I was recovering and having to dedicate a lot of time to get back on pace, but recently I have improved a lot and it’s getting easier to switch between games.

After two poles and good results in the following two races, I am ready to fight once again for the victory at the ABB Formula E Race at Home. The fifth stage will be played this Saturday (24th), and I invite you to follow the virtual race through the Fox Sports 2 channel from 2pm (Brasília time).

