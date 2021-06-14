‘Untold’, the new Netflix series about the birth of Spotify

The Social Network was without a doubt a success, both critically and at the box office. And it is that beyond being a film that portrayed the birth of a technology company, the truth is that it was based more in the personal part of its founders than in the classic foundations of your organization. Now a Netflix series wants to repeat the formula with Spotify Untold.

Although it was in 2019 when the first rumors and confirmations about the new Netflix series began to circulate, it was today when the streaming service has confirmed that its series on Spotify is already in production.

Although little has changed, and the details are quite scarce, Netflix has put a tweet in which, recreating a Spotify list, has presented the cast of the series. What is known is that the series will be an adaptation of Spotify Untold, the book by Swedish journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud.

In the play, both journalists do a journey through the history of the company, including their successes and failures (such as the idea of ​​creating their own Netflix under the Magneto project), from 2006 to the present (2019, publication date).

‘Untold’ is the Netflix series that tells the story of Spotify

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify. Image: ReCode.

The series, which is in the provisional catalog of new Netflix releases, is called Untold, like the aforementioned book, and logically it still does not have a scheduled release date. The synopsis is quite simple and concise, but enough to give us an idea:

This is how entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his equity partner Martin Lorentzon founded Spotify and revolutionized the music industry.

The series is of Swedish production, how could it be otherwise, and has in its cast Evin Endre as Daniel Ek, Ulf Stenberg as Per Sundin, Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson and Joel Lützow as Andreas Ehn, among others.

Here’s a playlist you’ll want to add to your library: our new drama series about the team that changed the way we all listen to music. Now filming! pic.twitter.com/9GzuYw4JZ2 – Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) June 14, 2021

What is known since Netflix confirmed the plans for Untold is that the series was going to be run by Berna Levin, who was a co-producer of the two Millennium American films) and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen.

The latter has already worked for more Netflix productions, such as Moving Sands (Quicksand), which has become a quite acceptable success in the service’s catalog.

