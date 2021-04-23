Until when will I be able to receive the ‘plus-up’ or complementary check from the IRS if I have already filed my 2020 tax return?



The batch of stimulus payments that was sent out Wednesday included more than 1 million “plus-up” payments.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has mentioned that complementary or ‘plus-up’ checks will continue to send them on a weekly basis.

If you had a baby last year or if you are one of the millions of people who saw their income decrease in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be on the lookout for extra money the IRS could send you as an additional payment.

As the IRS is processing the 2020 tax returns, it is also sending an additional check to people who did not receive some or none of the stimulus money owed to them from one or all three rounds of federal stimulus checks.

Each round of stimulus checks had its own eligibility thresholds and payment amounts. To determine eligibility, the tax agency relied on your most recent tax returns through 2018. However, your tax returns from the previous year may not have reflected how the pandemic affected your finances in 2020.

“Plus-up checks could include a situation where a person’s income decreased in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return among other situations,” he says. a statement from the IRS.

The last batch of stimulus payments that was sent out on Wednesday included more than 1 million “plus-up” payments, with a total value of more than $ 2 billion “For people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns in early March, but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns,” the IRS said.

Those “additional” or supplemental payments will continue on a weekly basis as long as the IRS continues to process the 2020 and 2019 tax returns so if you filed your statement You should receive the additional amount that corresponds to you automatically from today until the summer.

This is the reason why the tax agency continues to encourage taxpayers to file their 2020 tax return as soon as possible.

How to know if you are eligible to receive a check ‘plus-up’

If you have a new dependent on your 2020 tax return. All three rounds of stimulus checks provided money for dependent children, but people who gave birth or adopted children in 2020 they may not have received all three payments for their children, as the IRS issued the first two payments before the 2020 tax season began. Under the third round of economic stimulus, known as the American Rescue Plan, eligible families are entitled to receive $ 1,400 per dependent, which means that a couple with two children could receive a total of up to $ 5,600. Unlike the previous stimulus rounds, families with adult dependents over the age of 17 are also entitled to receive the additional money. If your family includes 4 people in your 2019 return, you should be eligible for $ 5,600 under the American Rescue Plan, but gave birth in 2020. If you have a baby or a new dependent that you declared on your 2020 return, the IRS may send you an “additional” payment for your third child worth $ 1,400, as long as the adjusted gross income you reported in 2020 made you eligible for the aid. If your 2020 income made you eligible for some or more stimulus money, you could receive an “additional” payment.

The White House estimates that payments from the American Rescue Plan will reach 85% of households. Until Wednesday the IRS had sent an estimated 156 million third round stimulus payments worth $ 372 billion since the plan was approved last March.

Remember that the IRS has granted one more month to file your tax return until next May 17.

