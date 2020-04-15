The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal declared that due to the “tragedy” that the global coronavirus pandemic is causing he “makes it difficult to think of a tournament in the short or medium term” for what surrounds the celebration of each event and stressed that at this time you have to have “responsibility”.

Nadal, confined to his house in Mallorca, acknowledged that he is in a “better situation now than he was three weeks ago” despite the passing of the days without being able to go outside. “Human beings adapt to what there is. At the beginning I spent the whole day watching the news that was happening and because they were so terrible I didn’t feel like anything. I was doing my sport but with little illusion, sad, listless” Nadal said.

“I had a hard time getting up. I was watching TV all day and there was nothing positive. It was difficult for me to isolate myself, but now I have returned to my routine and I only think positive. There are people who are having a very bad time and we are very well here, “he confessed.

Nadal revealed that he does not have a tennis court at home, although that is something that does not worry him right now. “The thing that worries me the least now is tennis. I work from home so that the body does not atrophy, but this is serious, it goes on for a long time and there are many people suffering a terrible reality,” said Nadal in a joint program of ‘El Transistor ‘by Onda Cero and’ El Partidazo ‘by COPE.

The Majorcan tennis player was asked for his opinion about whether he thinks he will play a tournament again soon. “Tennis is global and the issue is not behind closed doors or not, but the organization of the event mobilizing everyone. Until there is no cure it will be difficult to have one. Now you have to have responsibility and I feel like thinking about an official tournament in the short or medium term, “he said.” You have to think about the general good and the health of tennis players and the people around the sport. The main thing is to overcome the tragedy, “he concluded.

