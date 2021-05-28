Until today New Yorkers can register for June primaries: every vote has very tight polls for mayor



Notice to vote in the New York Subway.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

Until today, Friday, New Yorkers can register if they want to vote in the primaries on June 22, in which traditionally the winners of the Democratic party end up being elected in the general elections of November.

The primaries are only open to registered voters in a specific party, but to vote in November that is not necessary. To register in NYC You must be a US citizen, have at least 30 days residing in the city, and not be in prison for a felony.

The charge of mayor of new york It is the most important to be elected this year, and it is considered the second most desired in the country, after the presidency. With very close polls, high indecision and the new system of “voting by classification” that will be implemented in June, there could be last minute surprises, so each voter counts more than ever.

The deadline is today: How to register to vote in the primaries?

There are several ways: If you have a state issued ID and a Social Security number (SSN), you can register online here. If you don’t have an ID, you can print this form, fill it out, and mail it today to the Board of Elections of the city (BOE). You can also deliver that form in person at an elections office, today at any of these addresses. If you are not sure if you are already registered with a party or if you are an independent voter, check here.

Am i eligible?

Yes, if you are a United States citizen who has been a resident of New York City for at least 30 days and is not currently incarcerated for a felony. Non-US citizens cannot vote in municipal elections, The New York Times recalled.

People serving time in jail for misdemeanors can vote, along with those who have been released of the prison in New York City, according to a recent reform.

Who is on the 2021 ballot?

First, the mayoral candidates. But there are several other major elections, from comptroller and public defender to the presidents of the five boroughs of NYC, various City Council seats and the Manhattan district attorney.

If I have already registered, can I vote early?

Yes. The early voting period will last from June 12-20. To do this, you must find your early voting site – it may be different from the traditional place – and check the hours it will be open, which may vary from day to day.

You can also request a absentee ballot online here before June 15. Or you can fill out this application form and email it to AbsenteeHelp@boe.nyc. Or mail it to your local elections office before then.

Once you receive your authorization, it must be completed and mailed by June 22. Election officials must receive it by June 29 for it to be counted. You can also drop off the ballot at an elections office by June 22 or at the polls at polling places on primary day.