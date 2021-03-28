Fernando Alonso he could not finish his first race on his return to the Formula 1 world championship. Just after half of the Bahrain GP he had to pit, warned from the wall that something was wrong with the Alpine A521, which had not shown an exceptional pace either.

Either because that car still needs a lot of work, or because of the subsequent reason for its abandonment, the truth is that Alonso was unable to reach the finish line for a brake failure. The face with which the Asturian got out of the car says it all: the disappointment was remarkable, since after qualifying and his good start he really wanted to complete 56 laps.

That brake problem was, ironically, something foreign to the car. As confirmed Alpine later, fragments of another car and dirt, what is commonly summarized in English as ‘debris’ (whose literal translation is ‘rubble’) caused a overheating in the Asturian’s car.

In part, that explains why he had so much trouble getting the car into the optimal cornering line or why he was barely able to battle it out. Kimi raikkonen with the Alfa Romeo, for instance.

Further update: Fernando’s retirement was caused by some debris being trapped in the brake duct, which caused it to overheat. # BahrainGP – Alpine F1 Team (@ AlpineF1Team) March 28, 2021

The problem is that the A521 He suffered from other areas of the car that were not working as he would have liked. “Until then we were having fun,” he explained.

“In the end the brakes have been the cause of abandonmentBut before we also had a problem with the batteries on the straight, so it was a bit of a bad race. It was exciting, for me it was also a good day, because of the anthem, the formation lap, being on the grid again … they were quite ‘cool’ moments. We could not finish, but already thinking about Imola, “he settled about it.