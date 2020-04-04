‘Until the wedding separates us‘ Y ‘Specials‘They will be available on the salavirtualdecine.com of A Contracorriente Films and on digital platforms starting next Wednesday, April 8.

Viewers will be able to enjoy these two films from home. Both, released in cinemas last February, had managed to stay in the Top 10 of the Spanish box office until the forced closure of entertainment venues, attracting nearly half a million viewers of the Spanish comedy, and more than 100,000 viewers the French comedy (released two weeks later).

With this movement, the distributor of both films, A Contracorriente Films, in collaboration with how many cinemas are joining its initiative (currently more than 70), intends to continue online with the commercialization of these two successful films, whose access to the viewer it has been abruptly interrupted by the health crisis we are going through.

The two films thus join the four release films for now that can be seen on the platform salavirtualdecine.com. Facing the “vacation” of Easter, the new installment of the 2019-2020 Art Season will be released on Monday, April 6, ‘Passion in art‘. Later the Spanish premieres of ‘Vivarium‘(Wednesday April 8),’The joy of little things‘(Friday April 10) and already after the Easter “vacation”,’The Saint-Denis teachers‘(Friday, April 17).

On this platform, viewers will be able to access the films mentioned at the price of a normal cinema ticket, 6.95 euros. In this way, the viewer will have the opportunity to see the upcoming film premieres and the films that are kept in theaters directly from their televisions, computers, tablets or mobile phones without having to leave their homes given the recommended confinement situation at this time. by the authorities of our country.

The platform has its own App for Smart TV devices (LG, Samsung and Android TV for Sony, Philips and other brands), IOS (with AirPlay), Android (with Chromecast) and Apple TV. Users can enjoy the selected movie in rental mode for 72 hours and up to 4 different devices.

On the other hand, in addition to the premiere in the movie theaters that may be open and in the Virtual Cinema Room, the films can be seen from the day of their premiere through other digital platforms such as those of Movistar +, Vodafone and Rakuten TV.

