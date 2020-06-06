Until the contagion curve is flat, there will always be fear of playing, confesses Emanuel Aguilera

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 9

With a view to preparing for the Apertura 2020 tournament, América defender Emanuel Aguilera confessed that until the Covid-19 contagion curve flattens in Mexico there will always be fear of going out to play. The Argentine accepted that there is an excess of foreign players in the Mx League, so he was in favor of changing the rules so that the tricolors can excel.

Due to the situation the country is experiencing, regarding the number of cases of Covid-19, there will always be fear if the curve is not flattened. But I am confident that they will take precautions for the welfare of all, he said on video conference.

He indicated that it could even be convenient to play the contest in a single venue, just as the United States MLS or the NBA will do, since it would help revive the economy of football and other industries.

I think that there may be possibilities (of concentrating on a city), I would not see anything wrong knowing the situations that the clubs are experiencing, not only for the economic issue, but for all the other companies, if it can be a situation to reactivate the The economy would not see anything bad, he said.

After three months of pause in professional soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aguilera said that the players’ desire to return to the fields is great, so they will show great encouragement. The player will come back stronger. That desire will be all the time, to want to kick a ball again and compete. I think the teams will come more motivated.

He recognized that for the return to the field of play it will be difficult not to meet the encouragement of the fans or feel the emotion of seeing a full stadium, because until now only the resumption of soccer with closed-door games has been considered, but we are not going through an easy situation and the most important thing is health.

▲ The defense of the Americas pointed out that due to the health crisis it has not yet been able to sit down to talk with the management about an extension of his contract, which expires in December.Photo Jam Media

When questioned about the reduction of foreigners that the clubs will have to do in the 2020 Opening, because the regulation will now only allow the registration of 11 foreign elements and nine on the field, Aguilera indicated that it is an appropriate measure and will promote footballers tricolor.

If I were in Argentina and there was such a large quota of foreigners, I would not like it, but today being foreign, it seems good to me that they take measures, because it would be good for all Mexican players, he said.

Due to the new regulation, which was proposed by the coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino, America must sacrifice one of its foreign elements to register only 11 players not trained in Mexico.

Despite the fact that Aguilera has been a starter in the playing scheme of coach Miguel Herrera, until now he has not been able to speak with the board regarding the renewal of his contract, which will expire on December 31, 2020.

Due to the pandemic it has not been possible to speak, let’s hope that this situation is normalized and we sit down to talk about a renewal.

Although there is still no exact date for the start of the next championship, the Eagles are already preparing the logistics of the preseason, so the players showed up at the Coapa facilities to undergo coronavirus exams. The tests were carried out under strict sanitary measures, with face masks and protective glasses.