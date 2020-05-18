Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, things are very different in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with several major heroes being taken out of service or retired, questioning what Marvel’s plans are for Deadpool, Spider -Man and the rest of the heroes.

The main casualties are those of Iron Man and Black Widow, while Captain America has retired and the Hulk is disabled with one arm, so it’s time to make way for other heroes.

However, that only means that an entire group of new heroes is going to have to come in and take their places.

There are a lot of rumors about what could happen in Phase 5 of Marvel Studios, and we’ll be counting Marvel’s possible plans for Deadpool, Spider-Man, and other characters.

The main concern of fans towards the third installment of Deadpool is that Disney may censor it, Although Ryan Reynolds has said several times that it will not be so and he trusts that Disney respect the formula of success that the sequel has shown.

Another of the main rumors is the arrival of the Young Avengers, something that increases with the debut of Ms. Marvel in her individual series, the arrival of Kate Bishop in the series ‘Hawkeye’ and the debut of Scott Lang’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame.

The appearance of Fantastic Four and the X-Men is an event that fans are waiting for and since Kevin Feige confirmed that this would happen in the future, the theories are increasing, and there are even volunteers to take on the roles as John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic or KJ Apa as Human Torch.

Although many of these rumors are still unconfirmed, and there are conflicting reports, these are the most notable according to what Marvel Studios has shown so far.

The next release of Marvel Studios, with which phase 4 will start, is ‘Black Widow’, which was delayed by Covid-19 for November 6, 2020.