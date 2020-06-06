Sad news has reached us this week: one of the best cultural magazines about the video game ceases its activity. Or at least, for now. GameReport will stop publishing more monographs from the latter, without a return date. GameReport: an illusion Those of you who know the web will know what I mean. You will have read the articles by Jonathan Prat, Fernando Porta or Elena Flores and they will have made you reflect or even inspire you to see things from a different perspective. That is one of the benefits of a page like GameReport, a page whose quality is, of course, unquestionable. And in turn, if that was not enough as a quality seal, there is the point that concerns us today: the loss of his quarterly monographs. I say this as a subscriber to them, as a person who, every four months, eagerly awaited their package with such incredible content that only a team as good as theirs could do. So this post, like a farewell letter, I hope temporarily, to one of the media that urged me to start writing. A letter to GameReport.

Digital beginnings

When they started back in 2014, under the direction of David Molina, and from AKB, Marco Gonzálvez echoed the news. His first monograph, titled Infamous: Second Son: Smoke and Mirrors, focused on Suckerpunch’s work, as well as other titles of the moment, such as TitanFall, Mario 3D-World or Nihilumbra. A copy where they discussed the different titles, extracting the essence of the titles, stripping them of their technical part to keep what matters to them: what they tell, how they tell it and their keys. Like our partner Ángel, carrying out an analysis of the different titles from a cultural point of view.

That first installment was digital, like the following nine installments that preceded it, each with its own theme: Nintendo: Towards Wild Routes, Japanese Soul – Arcade Heart, Grooving the Rhythm – Thumb Dance and his latest exclusive paper work, Game Over – Press F to Continue. All of them excellent, where from the third volume they lost that figure of the director, David abandoning the project, and then maintaining much of the nucleus that has continued to this day.

Jumping to paper

Then, as if by magic, the paper was made. Starting with number 11, Mentes Encerradas – Cartografía del chaos, the magazine took physical format. From here, Sergio González shared his impressions of this fact, and from here, a posteriori, I also praise his decision to make the leap to the shelves. A risky decision, no doubt, but that was what decided me to give it a try. And if the content hadn’t been worth it, I wouldn’t be heartbroken writing this, 16 monographs and two yearbooks after making the leap.

We take on PlayStation, on Xbox and on arcades. On the platforms, on speed and on adventures. On politics, on mythology and on drugs. Variety and quality united hand in hand on a journey that lasted six years during this first stage. Six years and 27 monographs, a timeless reading.

Until next time, GameReport

So I only have one thing left to say, which is see you later. I hope this is not the end, I hope I can have that feeling of anxiety every time a monograph comes out to my address. To open it, look at it with tenderness and devour it with passion. Luckily the page is still there, the project is not dead, it is just a torpor. So I will wait for you from here. And eagerly.

It is no longer just the project, it is the people behind it. All of her with great courage, eager to move on. Incredible people who have managed to carry out a project like this. Therefore, a very strong hug from us. Until next time, GameReport.