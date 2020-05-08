League clubs will return to training on equal terms. The Autonomous Community teams that go to Phase 1 they will not be able to train in a group until the rest of the teams also enter that Phase. Madrid, Catalonia and Castilla-León will continue on Monday in Phase 0 and according to the Health protocol will not review their situation until May 25.

Thus the things, the League will suffer a delay in its initial plan to return to competition. The most optimistic forecasts put the return for the first weekend of June, but that extreme is going to be impossible unless the Ministry of Health grants a special permit clubs to train at their facilities in Phase 1.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have passed the coronavirus tests clean and consider that they can train without risk in their impressive facilities. For both clubs there is no danger of contagion if the footballers meet on the pitch, but they will strictly follow the indications of Health.

The League, however, is going to put pressure because it sees that time is upon them. June 20 is the deadline for the entire calendar to fit together and for matches to be played on Wednesdays and Sundays and thus not overlap with the Champions scheduled for August.

In the directing organism Javier Tebas will use the return of the Bundesliga on May 16 to put pressure to get a special permit. The League also knows that the media exposure that the German competition will have to the detriment of theirs will affect the sale of television rights in the future.

«In the face of the doubt raised by some clubs as to whether the phase change of the Protocol would be conditioned to the phase changes of the whole country, the answer is YES. But we want to make it clear that if some Autonomous Communities pass the (governmental) phase and others do not, as may be the case in Madrid and Catalonia, the same will not happen with the teams of these communities, in the LaLiga Protocol. That is to say, no team will advance to the group practice phase before another (IF WE GO TOGETHER IN THIS, WE GO FORWARD TOGETHER AND GO OUT TOGETHER), ”was the message that the competition sent to the clubs.

If this decision had not been made, teams like Valencia, Seville or Athletic de Bilbao would have returned this Monday to group training, while others from the First Division such as Barça, Madrid, Atlético, Getafe, Leganés, Valladolid and Espanyol would have to continue individually. This resolution prevents anyone from falling behind.

We must remember that in case of rebellion by the clubs, personified in ignoring the instructions of Sanidad, would be the Autonomous Communities themselves in charge of fining the teams. Let us hope that no end is reached.