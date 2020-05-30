Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has become a trend in the networks since Friday due to his mention of the American singer Lady Gaga in a song from the new album by his fellow professional and nationality Anuel AA.

Yesterday the singer Anuel AA released an album titled “Emmanuel” under the Sony Music Latin label, which includes collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny himself, Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, Karol G, Lil Wayne, Ozuna, Tego Calderón or Travis Barker .

This work is the second album of the interpreter’s career, which has achieved fame as one of the main exponents of today’s urban genre.

“Don’t cry woman” with Travis Barker, “Until God Says” together with Bad Bunny, “Soccer and Rumba” together with Enrique Iglesias, “Fuck off” in the company of Farruko & Zion and “China” with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J. Balvin are the titles of some of the songs contained in the new album.

Precisely “Until God says” is the object of the controversy.

In the song Bad Bunny he sings: “She is my Lady Gaga and I am her Bradley Cooper, she swallows it and then spits it out at me”, which has raised the annoyance and criticism of many of her followers.

So much so that the tag “BadBunnyisoverparty” (LafiestadeBadBunnyseacabó “) has been trending on twitter since this Friday until well into the morning of this Saturday.

“I do not know why it surprises them, almost all of their songs denigrate women. But they continue to dare, in short, hypocrisy”, “How can you be a feminist when all the lyrics of your songs speak of women as sexual objects “,” each reggaeton song is clearly against feminism. He only said that he was a feminist as a strategy to increase his popularity. If you are offended, do not listen to his songs, “are some of the innumerable messages that under the cited label can be read against the interpreter.

Others, however, assure that “tomorrow they are going to forget the song and the verse and they are going to continue waiting for the next album” and that the subject is a marketing matter.

At the end of March, Bad Bunny played an independent woman in the music video for her song “I Perreo Alone”.

In this audiovisual clip, published less than a month after the release of his most recent album “YHLQMDLG”, the Puerto Rican used the title of that work to “do as he pleases” and break with stereotypes and gender roles .

All the details, from the lyrics to the set, through the participants in the video, have the clear message that women do not need men to make their lives.

With verses such as “He calls you if he needs you, but for now he is alone” or “Let no slimy stick with him”, the lyrics express the freedom that women must be able to feel to go out and have fun without being judged, complied or even violated .

The song, where the musician dresses as a woman, reached nearly 40 million views on YouTube in three days.

In addition, the interpreter was one of the leaders of the protests against former Governor Ricardo Rosselló, in the summer of 2019 that contributed to his resignation after unveiling a chat in which the president and close collaborators criticized numerous groups in society, including that of homosexuals and made derogatory comments about women.

In turn, in other of his songs he has defended the value of women and in 2018 he produced “Solo de mí” where he condemns sexist violence, while in 2019 he released “Caro” where he defends sexual diversity.

This year in the American television night space of the presenter Jimmy Fallon “he made visible the murder of a transsexual person, Alexa, in Puerto Rico when he came out dressed in a camisole that read:” They killed Alexa. Not a man in a skirt. “

For some the trapero is an example of vindication of feminism and diversity, while for others machismo prevails in his lyrics.