Non-essential companies that continue to operate will be investigated by the Public Ministry for a possible crime against health, López-Gatell said.

The Undersecretary of Well-being and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that 15% of the Non-essential companies in the country have not closed due to the pandemic due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, so they could be sanctioned and even closed.

“All companies that refuse to close are issued an inspection certificate on occupational safety and health because this begins the sanction process and the Ministry of Labor gives the sanitary authority approval to carry out the closing work“He explained.

At a press conference, the federal official indicated that the Public Ministry will be given a hearing to carry out the corresponding investigation, “since it would be dealing with possible crimes against health. We are talking about a health damage that can cost life“, he claimed.

He explained that, from April 3 to 14, when there would have to be a temporary suspension of non-essential activities, 50 percent of the companies remained closed and the rest did not. Following the notifications they sent to the owners, many more joined the work stoppage, he added.

However, he added, that the 15% have not done so and are the ones at risk of being penalizedBecause “there has not been a complete contribution on their part to reduce contagion because people have to go to work to avoid losing their jobs.”

He noted that the closure of non-essential companies is greater in: Jalisco, State of Mexico, Michoacán, Veracruz, Nayarit, Puebla, Mexico City, Baja California, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo and Guanajuato.

López-Gatell indicated that the non-essential industries that have not stopped their operations are: automotive, commerce or distribution of non-essential products (department stores, footwear, stationery, decorations), textile, lumber, aerospace, tobacco, construction, among others.

