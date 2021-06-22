Unthinkable! Backstreet Boys and NSYNC form new band | Instagram

Members of the Backstreet Boys and N´Sync, will return to music after several years in a new group made up of members of both groups, it recently transcended.

Two of the most famous boy bands of all time, Backstreet boys, will finish joining his talent with NSYNC by forming a new project: “Back-Sync” where the successes that consecrated both groups worldwide will be rescued.

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, from NSYNC, and AJ McLean and Nick Carter, from Backstreet Boys will be part of this talented ensemble, which a few days ago gave a concert in Los Angeles in favor of the LGBT community.

In recent days the “pop band“Formed in Orlando, Florida in 1993, Backstreet Boys surprised many of their admirers with NSYNC by making it known that Back-Sync will rescue the successes that consecrated both groups worldwide with hits such as” I Want It That Way ” and “Bye Bye Bye”, “This I Promise You” etc.

In addition to promoting the project, the four former members have been creating and sharing videos on their respective social networks, in which they can be seen doing various activities together.

In one of the various publications, one by Lance Bass in which there is a video where the members of NSYNC teach the Backstreet Boys the choreography of one of their great hits “Bye, bye bye”

On the other hand, McLean, a member of the BSB, shared on his Instagram account where he and his musical colleagues recreate a scene from the Friends series: When Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) try transporting an armchair with little fortune.

On the other hand, in an interview with Variety magazine, McLean pointed out that Justin TImberlake, who made up the famous group of other songs such as “It’s Gonna Be Me” would be another of the guests in this new project.

The star stressed that the more they could add to this new endeavor, the better it would be.

How many more is better … Fans still want a Backstreet and NSYNC tour, but we have to be all 10. It’s the only way to make it work, he noted.

Did they hate each other?

Contradictory as it may seem, in the past, there was a rivalry between the two iconic groups and although the fans of both knew that something was happening, it was a meeting three years ago for a filming where, no matter how hard they tried, it was impossible to deceive them. regarding this issue.

The singers could not stand each other, they both competed in the music market and their list of successes divided them and made them fight to win the biggest prizes in the music galas, everyone thought that so much friction came from there, however, to surprise of all this had nothing to do with the real reason.

Such rivalry went far beyond professional competition, something that all of us who lived through that time with intensity could already feel and that NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick himself would confirm.

“It was a girl”

The real reason for the hatred was a girl. Yes, as you read it, it all started with a woman. Here’s the story.

It turns out that AJ McLean lit the fuse of hostility when he started dating a girl with whom Kirkpatrick had recently broken up, something that gave him so much anger that he wanted to reach physical violence, as he explained in an interview for major music media in the United States.