Untangling the Evidence in the Death of Casey Anthony’s Daughter

“It’s just a little surreal how much things have changed since July and how many things haven’t changed,” Casey said in the video. “But the good thing is that things are starting to look up and things are starting to change in a good way. I just hope that things stay good and that they only get better.”

She never mentioned her daughter.

Another video followed on Jan. 6, Casey sporting a nose piercing and with darker hair, but the communication dried up soon after.

Her parents, meanwhile, talked to Dr. Phil McGraw in September 2011, George and Cindy heartbroken over not taking any action before it was too late for Caylee. No matter what really did happen to their granddaughter, they did not feel that their daughter was innocent.

“Casey and Caylee, when I saw them leave on June 16th, 2008, that’s the last time I saw them together,” George said on Dr. Phil, “and Casey, again, is responsible for Caylee, no matter where she was at or what happened. ” He talked about attempting suicide in January 2009, distraught over Caylee’s death and racked with guilt for not having done anything to prevent it.

“I don’t want to visualize [how Caylee’s life ended], “George said.” Because the only thing I can visualize about Caylee is that beautiful girl that I saw dance around every day, who’d come down the hallway and just make my life beautiful. I just miss her. “