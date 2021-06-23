Unsure about his future, Demian Maia thanks Matt Brown for volunteering to be his retirement fight

Demian Maia He does not know if he will step on the octagon of the UFC, but the Brazilian has nevertheless been grateful for the interest of Matt brown to be his retirement fight.

Maia, about to turn 44 in November, played the last fight of her contract with the promotion losing a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad inside the Main Card of the UFC 263.

After the fight, Dana White revealed to the media that this was most likely Maia’s last foray into the Octagon. But the Brazilian, a former 170-pound title challenger, was quick to express his desire for a fight to hang up his gloves.

Brown, another veteran of the welterweight division, reached the record for most knockouts in UFC history by finishing in the second round at Dhiego Lima in the match that opened the Main Card of the UFC Las Vegas 29.

After the event, Brown expressed interest in having a rematch with Maia, which left the BJJ legend very much in line with.

“Congratulations on a great win, Matt Brown,” Maia wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s great to see other seasoned veterans doing well, and winning decisively. It’s weird because many people feel limited by age, but we know how we feel in training, how our experience matches our ability, and how competitive we are. But a fight is a testament to that moment, and if we don’t perform at our best in that moment, then we allow others to tag us. You did really well this time, and I’m happy for you.

Now, I have no idea if I will compete in MMA again, but I also appreciate your respect and that of your words after the fight. We’ll see what life puts in my way, but respect is mutual. Again, congratulations and enjoy your well-deserved free time.

Maia and Brown’s paths crossed in the UFC 198, held on May 14, 2016. In that PPV, the Brazilian won by submission in the third round.

