Unstoppable violence in Miami: another shooting left three dead

A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in southwestern Miami-Dade County, in South Florida (USA), left three dead and at least six injured, local authorities reported.

The perpetrators, not yet identified by the authorities, approached the parking lot of a commercial area in a couple of vehicles and began shooting at those who were leaving the Hookah Inn where a graduation party was taking place.

Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramirez, reported that one of the fatalities is a woman who was a correctional officer in Florida who died at a nearby hospital.

The other two deceased, Ramírez said, lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a campus wall in the Kendall town of Miami-Dade College, located near the scene.

A firearm was found inside the car, although police have not yet determined whether it is directly related to the shooting.

Three women and three men were wounded by the gunfire and are being admitted to local hospitals.

“This violence with firearms has to stop, it’s frustrating, every weekend it’s the same”, Ramírez said during a press conference.

The event comes exactly one week after another gun attack in Miami-Dade County that left three dead and at least 20 injured.

That shooting occurred as many people were leaving an urban music concert at the El Mula banquet hall in the city of Hialeah, in northwest Miami-Dade, and heading to their vehicles.

The assistants were shot by the occupants of a white van, which days later was recovered by the police from a canal in which it had been submerged, but the authorities are studying whether there was a second vehicle from which it would also have been fired.

The police have not reported the arrest of those allegedly responsible for that event or the one that occurred this Sunday, for which there are ongoing investigations.

Following news of today’s attack, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they will not allow “A small group of violent actors” terrorize the population.

“I am fully committed to ensuring that the Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources it needs to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent further tragedies by taking violent criminals off the streets.”it said in a statement.

Precisely, to counter the recent escalation of gun violence in the county, on Thursday the Mayor’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police announced the so-called “Operation Summer Heat” (“Operation Hot Summer”), a joint plan between law enforcement agencies.

This is an increase in patrols that includes “overtime in long shifts in our most vulnerable moments,” said Miami-Dade’s top leaders, led by Mayor Levine Cava, about this operation that will last for twelve weeks.