The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide reached six million 54 thousand 187 this Saturday night, while the number of fatalities amounted to 368 thousand 711.

According to reports from Johns Hopkins University (UJC), during the last 24 hours 131,132 new infections and 3,875 deaths were reported. The United States, Brazil and Russia continue to be the countries with the highest number of cases, while the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom are the ones that have registered the most deaths.

In total, two million 562 thousand 191 people have recovered from the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. This implies that about two thirds of the cases remain active.

The United States has reported a total of one million 769 thousand 776 cases of COVID-19 and 103 thousand 758 deaths and the numbers could increase, as the population gathers massively due to the death of the African-American American George Floyd in different parts of the country.

In this regard, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, urged protesters to use face masks during the protests. He expressed his support for freedom of expression, but commented that New Yorkers have no right to infect other people or to jeopardize public health.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz applauded the use of face masks during the protests on previous days; however, he expressed his rejection of using them as a disguise to cause riots, as seen over the weekend, CNBC said.

The spread of the coronavirus has also worsened in Latin America, where the number of deaths has exceeded 50,000 and the number of cases is about to reach the million infected people. In the region, Brazil has become the epicenter of infection with 498,440 diagnoses and 28,834 deaths.

Peru is another of the most affected countries in Latin America with 155,671 cases and 4,371 deaths. Chile follows with 94,858 infected people and 997 deaths. With these figures, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the area is about to become one of the great red spots of the pandemic.

In third place in the table of infections is Russia, who has reported 396 thousand 575 cases of COVID-19 and four thousand 555 deaths. Despite this, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Saturday that clinical trials of one of the vaccines against the new coronavirus strain could begin in two weeks.

With information from Notimex.

