Unstoppable ‘Nomadland’ is also crowned at the BAFTAs

Nomadland, the film that portrays nomadic life in today’s United States, was crowned this Sunday as the winner of the night at the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television Awards (BAFTA). when achieving four golden masks.

The 74th edition of the BAFTA Awards, the first virtual gala in the history of the awards, due to the covid-19 pandemic, took place in a ghostly Royal Albert Hall in London, where in addition to the presenters, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary, only the British personalities were in charge of delivering the awards.

Prince William, president of the BAFTA, did not attend either, who suspended his traditional speech due to the recent death of his grandfather, Felipe de Edimburgo, who held the honor of being the first president of the association and to whom the BAFTA honored within their “In memoriam” with music by Ennio Morricone, who also passed away in the last year.

In an attempt to alleviate the pain of not being able to adorn the architectural jewel that is the Royal Albert Hall and which this year celebrates 150 years, the BAFTAs started with a Liam Payne performance, a former One Direction member, who performed the song Midnight, while the phrase “The magic of cinema has transported us anywhere” was projected on the screens.

With the technical awards already delivered in a small ceremony this Saturday, this Sunday’s gala, which was punctuated by a performance by Light blue, Breakout voice on the British scene, and a humorous little speech from Hugh Grant, got straight to the point.

“We still have a lot to improve as a society”

Nomadland, who started as the great favorite with seven nominations, he fulfilled the predictions and won the most important prizes.

Chloé Zhao’s film, which received the awards without much fanfare from her home, won the BAFTAs at Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actress and Best Cinematography.

The landscapes that Frances McDormand travels in her caravan, while showing the harshest face of the passage of time, age and pain, have earned Zhao to be the second woman in history to win a Golden Globe at the best direction, the first Asian to achieve it, and to, in addition to taking these BAFTAs, get a run in the fight for the Oscars, where Nomadland will start with six nominations.

“I have made my school teachers very proud,” joked Zhao, who did not hesitate. thank nomadic people for the award who has accompanied them in the recording of the film.

“They shared with us your dreams and your frustrations. This movie shows that we still have a lot to improve as a society, “Zhao said in his speech.

It also started with seven Rocks nominations, the story about the life of a girl and her brother and how they overcome the abandonment of their mother in an impoverished London neighborhood, but Sarah Gavron’s film had to settle for two awards, that of best casting and that of Best New Actress, for Bukky Bakray.

Anthony Hopkins beat Chadwick Boseman

In the distribution of awards, he was left with two Soul, a best animated film and best soundtrack; Sound of Metal, for better sound and better editing; The father, for best actor and best adapted screenplay; A promising young woman, best British film and best original screenplay, and The Mother of the Blues, best makeup and best costume design.

Anthony Hopkins gave the surprise in the category of best actor, beating the late Chadwick Boseman, thanks to his role in The Father, while Daniel Kaluuya won the BAFTA for best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.

McDormand took the award to Best Leading Actress and will be eligible for its second statuette on April 26, and Yuh-jung youn the one of best actress of distribution was signed by Minari. Family history.

After the coldest edition of all those celebrated, The BAFTAs hope to recover the colors and the red carpet by 2022, after a year in which the cinema has been the common thread of the lives of many people and has served to transport all the emotions that, due to the pandemic, have been had to stay at home.