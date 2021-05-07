Unstoppable !, Mia Khalifa and her top about to overflow | Instagram

Unstoppable! This is how the beautiful ex looked actress Mia Khalifa for her followers on social networks. The beautiful webcam model posed very flirtatious for the camera and presumed that her charms are truly irrepressible, as her top was about to let them overflow.

The famous Lebanese personality shared in his Instagram stories a photograph that really stayed in the minds of Internet users, as the beautiful Mia Khalifa chose for the occasion an outfit that almost makes her look like a tender schoolgirl, if not she had her exuberant curves .

The influencer She chose a fairly short white skirt and a very small checkered top that seemed about to be beaten at any moment by the size of her curves, something that really left those who admired the image on the lookout.

It may interest you: The beautiful Yanet García poses and wears everything

Khalifa complemented her outfit with large sunglasses and some very striking earrings, two pigtails were her hairstyle that gave her a little more tenderness. This beautiful woman posed with a flirtatious smile from the street and proved once again that she doesn’t need a great production to look really beautiful and spectacular.

Apparently this photograph dates back a few years, as the social media star currently looks thinner. When she showed off her new anatomy, Mia caused a lot of comments; Among those, there were those who assured that they were worried about her health since she looked “sick”.

It may interest you: Shine from the sky, Joselyn Cano remembered in neon swimsuit

In the face of criticism, Mia Khalifa did not remain silent and spoke about the change in her anatomy. The famous said that she had been eating healthier and training hard for some time, that many think she looks sick, but in reality she is more outgoing than ever.

It may interest you: Charms with a red bow, Daniella Chávez prepares us a surprise

It is evident that this woman has lost a lot of fat and gained muscle mass, since these days she has a fairly marked abdomen and a slimmer anatomy. Despite the comments, the star continues to upload content and catch everyone’s eye with her spontaneous images and revealing outfits.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Although Khalifa retired from the profession that gave her enormous fame, she became an influencer and today she takes advantage of her social networks to give a voice to those who are not heard, such is the case of the people who live in her place of origin. , Lebanon, and those who face great injustices.