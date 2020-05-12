Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Although Pumas gave a fight, in the end the Lion ended up being better and won by marker of 3-1 for so keep how Leader absolute of the e-Liga MX.

The match started evenly, with opportunities for both teams and was Lion who went ahead with a score of Joel Campbell at minute 39 of actions.

Before the end of the first half of the match, those of the UNAM managed to equalize the scoreboard with a header from Carlos Gonzalez in a corner kick.

For the complement, the Panzas Verdes were better and they reflected it on the board with goals from Angel Mena and Nicolás Sosa sentenced 3-1 one final of the match.

The next day on Lion once again will expose his undefeated against America, while Pumas will seek to return to the path of victory against Xolos de Tijuana.

