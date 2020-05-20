Karol G has known how to stand out in the world of showbussiness and what started as a career within the urban genre in Colombia, in a few years has led her to stardom and rub shoulders with great artists like Nicky Minage and now Jonas Brothers.

Karol G She has known how to stand out in the world of showbussiness and what started as a career within the urban genre in Colombia, in a few years has led her to stardom and rubbing shoulders with great artists like Nicky Minaj and now Jonas Brothers.

And it is that Anuel AA’s girlfriend has known how to manage and conquer, little by little, the difficult American market. He has appeared in shows as prestigious as Jimmy Fallon’s, where entry is not easy.

In addition, it has already been announced that he will share with the world famous Shakira, the cast in the final of The Voice, the most famous American talent show in the world. Shakira will participate from the city of Barcelona, ​​where she lives with her husband Gerald Piqué and will interpret the Pete Townshend song “Let My Love Open the Door” with the current judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

For his part, Karol G He will share a scene on the two-hour show with the Jonas Brothers to sing the new song “X”.

And this video is the one that has attracted attention. In “X”, we see a very feminine Karol G together with the handsome brothers Jonas, and already reaches almost two million views.

The song is sung in English and Spanish, and was recorded separately, each from their respective homes. The clip, released on May 18, has already reached almost 2 million views, and has sparked all kinds of reactions among YouTube users.

Some criticize that Nick Jonas can’t dance, others flatter the deep red outfit of Karol G, and others make excerpts from the lyrics of the song. What is clear is that Karol g is unstoppable, and this collaboration will only continue to catapult her to the stars, which is where she belongs.

