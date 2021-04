04/23/2021 at 12:42 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, Barça thrashed Getafe with a spectacular Messi in the first half, in which he scored two goals, Getafe closed the gap to put Barça in trouble, but Araujo and Griezmann returned things to their place.

Atlético had it easy against Huesca and won 2-0, in tennis Nadal won again suffering, and, in the Euroleague, Barça will play against Zenit.