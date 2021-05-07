Unstoppable and Unforgettable: Remembering Larry Bird’s 60-Point Night in 1985

.

Dan Shaughnessy. The Boston Globe. May 4, 2021.

It was March 12, 1985. Lakefront Arena on the University of New Orleans campus. The night Larry Bird converted 60 points in a game for the Celtics.

Kevin McHale was there. Nine days earlier, he had scored 56 against the Pistons in a Sunday matinee at the old Boston Garden. When McHale went to the bench with little time left to finish the game, Bird asked him to stay on the court. The brand might not last long, Larry insisted.

“We had a lot of guys on that team that could be turned on that way,” McHale said from his Arizona home this week. “Max. Tiny. Robert. Larry. When someone turned on, we passed the ball to them. That’s what Larry did for me when I set the brand, and we were all helping him that night in New Orleans. “

There’s been a lot of buzz about Bird’s 60 points since Jayson Tatum blew up the same number last Friday (April 30) in a hair-raising overtime win over San Antonio. The Celtics have 17 championship banners and more Hall of Fame tenants than any NBA franchise. And now his mark for the most points in a game is shared by Tatum and Bird.

“I’m still following the Celtics, and I saw the end of that game on Friday,” McHale said. “It was really on. That doesn’t happen very often, but sometimes a player goes into that strange area ”.

“I was raising Tatum. Marks were made to break. But at the same time, I was happy when it stopped at 60, because that way Larry still shares the brand. “

Bird was at the peak of his powers in 1985. He was halfway through his three years as the league’s MVP, and he could do whatever he wanted. He was on the cover of Time magazine the week he converted 60 points. He had been interviewed by Time’s Tom Callahan about the Celtics’ annual trip to the West Coast and got along well with the cerebral journalist. Larry allowed Callahan to talk about his family members, and Callahan promised Bird that his work would be “fair to you.”

Two days before New Orleans, Bird raced in the sixth annual Shamrock Classic, a five-mile event sponsored by the Celtics, starting from the Garden. Bird finished 247th out of 1,182 runners, completed the distance in 33:46, won the super heavyweight division (over 110kg)

For that 1985 game, the Celtics stayed at the Hyatt Superdome in New Orleans. During the bus ride from the Hyatt to Lakefront, Bird complained that her legs ached from running.

That route led them through Brother Martin Prep, which had been the high school for Celtics center Rick Robey, a former All-American in Kentucky. Robey was part of the Celtics team that Bird won his first championship with in 1981, but he’s best remembered as the guy Red Auerbach traded in to get Dennis Johnson in one of the great steals in NBA history.

Bird called Robey “Footer” and liked to joke with the big man about the cheating plays being blamed on Kentucky. Bird got up from her seat when she saw Robey’s high school and said, “There it is, that’s it! That’s where Footer learned all the tricks he brought to Kentucky! “

The game was played at Lakefront because the Atlanta Hawks couldn’t get into downtown and a promoter guaranteed them $ 100,000 per game for playing 12 games as “hosts” in New Orleans. They averaged fewer than 4,000 attendees in the college gym, but had a full house of 10,079 attendees for the Celtics, most of them green-clad Celtics fans.

“The Celtics never have a road game,” grunted Hawks general manager Stan Kasten, who later became part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the Red Sox trade Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford. and Josh Beckett. One of Kasten’s famous partners in the Dodgers’ ownership group is Magic Johnson.

At Lakefront, the Boston press was placed on a platform behind the Hawks ‘bench, which gave us a great view of coach Mike Fratello reclaiming his team as Bird taunted the Hawks’ defenders. When Fratello confronted Rickey Brown for not doing a better job guarding Bird, a small ensued scuffle.

As the video testifies, Hawks players Antoine Carr, Cliff Levingston, and Eddie Johnson fell off the bench laughing in amazement as Bird crossed the net late in the game. The NBA fined Hawks players for celebrating Bird’s shaking of their team.

“I think we were trying to stop it, but you can’t really say that,” Kasten said from Los Angeles this week.

Bird only made a three-point basket, but a second attempt was disallowed because it occurred after a whistle. Very bad, because Bird said, “That was my hardest shot of the night.”

When it was all over, Kasten went to the Celtics’ dressing room and brought him the ball.

“Much good scoop out there tonight, right Scoop? Bird said as she combed her hair as she left the room.

In those days there was no managerial charge. No charter flights for NBA teams. The call to get up the next day at the Hyatt was at 5 am, and we were back in Boston by noon for a Wednesday night game against Phoenix. Bird played 39 minutes and scored 31 points with 12 rebounds in a win over the Suns.

Callahan, author of the Time story, was in Las Vegas for a Larry Holmes fight when he heard of Bird’s 60-point performance. In awe that Larry was making his cover look good, Callahan sent a thank you letter to the Celtics legend.

Later that year, Callahan received a response letter from Bird, a note written on a loose sheet of paper that said, “Dear Tom, That makes me feel good. Larry Bird ”.

When I spoke to Kasten this week, he wondered if Bird still had the ball from his 60-point game. I doubt it, I told him. Larry was famous for wearing his MVP awards by jumping in the back of his pick-up truck.

“I understand,” Kasten said. “I had such a partner.”

“Back then the NBA was different,” McHale said. “The money hadn’t exploded, and we were treated like basketball players, not rock stars. It was more of an ‘us’ league than a ‘mine’ league.

“I remember one night when Jerry Sichting scored 30 points for us, and after the game we were sitting down, Larry said, ‘That’s three times your average. That would be like if I turned 100 ‘”.

“We all laugh. We enjoyed each other’s success ”.

… Said the man who led a game scorer for the Celtics for nine days in 1985.

Dan Shaughnessy is a columnist for The Boston Globe.

Translation: Alfonso L. Tusa C. May 7, 2021.