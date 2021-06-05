Unstable weather alert: first heat wave in New York this weekend, hours after hail rain



Forecast for the next few days.

Photo: Accuweather / Courtesy

After a rainy Friday where hail was even reported, NYC and the entire state are bracing for the opposite: its first heat wave of the year this weekend.

New York faces a prolonged period of “extreme heat” from the next few hours, he warned the Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“The first heat wave of 2021 is about to cover the state with sweltering temperatures and humidity thick for several days beginning Sunday, and I urge all New Yorkers to take measures to prevent illness or injury heat-related, “Cuomo said yesterday in a statement quoted by Patch.com.

“The young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions they are particularly vulnerable to this type of climate. Check the neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through these extreme temperatures, ”the alert added.

Temperatures with sunny sky today and tomorrow reach the 93 and 91 degrees F respectively (33C), with superior thermal sensation, according to the forecast of National Weather Service (NSW).

Forecasts for the next four days are summarized here:

-Saturday:

Day: sunny sky, high temperature around 93F. West wind between 7 and 16 mph. Night: Clear, with a low around 73F. Southwest wind between 8 and 14 mph.

-Sunday:

Day: sunny, highs around 91F. West wind between 6 and 10 mph. Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72F.

-Monday:

Day: sunny, highs around 88F. Night: cloudy sky, with a low around 72F.

-Tuesday:

40% chance of 40% showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm Partly sunny skies, highs around 90F. Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73F.

Weather updates can be found here and on the National Weather Service (NWS) NY website.

Tips to prevent and treat hyperthermia (high body temperature):

Take enough liquid during the day, both water, such as vegetable and fruit juices. Avoid coffee and alcohol.

If your home does not have air conditioning or fans, keep the curtains and windows closed during the day and open at night. Avoid the sun. Prolonged exposure it always has negative consequences.

Try to wear cotton clothing or natural fabrics, fresh and light, and avoid synthetic fibers and dark colors. Do not exercise outside and avoid crowded places during peak heat hours. It is considered that around 3:00 pm is the hottest time of the day.