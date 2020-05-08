Madrid, May 8 . .- The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) foresees for today, Friday, showers and storms in the northwest third, which can be locally strong and accompanied by hail, and a thermal decrease in most Of the territory.

Rains will be more likely in eastern and central Galicia, in the Cantabrian area, La Rioja and in Castilla y León.

More dispersed and occasionally, they are also expected in the central, western Aragón and Navarra zones, without ruling them out in mountainous areas of the eastern third of the peninsula.

In the rest of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, a slightly cloudy sky or with intervals of medium and high clouds will predominate, and there will be cloudy intervals in the Canary Islands.

Mists and possible fog banks will appear early in the day in Galicia and in the Cantabrian area. Probability of calimas in the Balearic Islands, without ruling them out in the rest of the Mediterranean area.

Daytime temperatures will increase in the interior of the peninsular southeast and on the Cantabrian coast, and will generally decrease in the rest of the territory. The values ​​will be unusually high in the Cantabrian Sea and in the upper Ebro. The nocturnal values ​​will drop in the southeast third and rise in the northwest third.

Wind from the east component in the Mediterranean area and in the Ebro valley, from the north in the Canary Islands and from the south component in a large part of the Peninsula.

Prediction by autonomous communities:

– GALICIA: cloudy with low clouds in the western half and intervals of medium and high clouds in the rest until cloudiness, with clouds of diurnal evolution. Morning mists and mists in the western half likely to recur at the end of the day in the northern interior. Showers accompanied by storms in the eastern half, which will be less likely to the west, without waiting on the Atlantic coast. Showers can be strong and accompanied by hail inland, especially in eastern mountain areas and during the second half of the day, and will tend to subside at the end. Minimum temperatures on the rise, except in La Coruña and A Mariña with few changes. Highs with few changes in the northern third, except in A Mariña, increasing, and decreasing in the rest of the community. On the coast and in the northwest third, a light north wind, which will roll to the west component with more intense intervals in the headlands. In the rest, a light wind from the south and southeast that will wind southwest.

– ASTURIAS: cloud ranges of medium and high clouds and low clouds on the coast, which will cause probable morning mists and mists. From noon, the sky will increase to cloudy, with cloudiness of evolution, and a clearing will open at the end of the day. Showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the day, unlikely during the first half, and with a tendency to subside at the end of the day. The showers can be strong and are accompanied by hail in the interior, less intense on the coast. Minimum temperatures rising and maximum temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing at high levels. Light wind, from the west and northwest on the coast, from the south in the southern half of the Principality and variable in the rest.

– CANTABRIA: cloudy or cloudy with showers, occasionally stormy, more frequent and intense in the afternoon, which can be strong at points in the southern half. Minimum temperatures in slight rise and maximums unchanged. Variable weak wind, with predominance of the southern component.

– BASQUE COUNTRY: cloudy or covered with showers accompanied by storms during the second half of the day, more frequent in Vizcaya and Alava, where they can be locally strong. Minimum locally rising temperatures, and maximum rising temperatures on the coast and unchanged or with slight changes in the rest. South and southeast winds, generally weak.

– CASTILLA Y LEÓN: cloudy or covered with evolution cloudiness. Heavy showers and thunderstorms, locally with hail, which can be strong in the northern half. Minimum temperatures unchanged in the southeast and rising in the rest, and maximum decreases, more pronounced in the northwest. South component winds.

– NAVARRA: cloudy intervals with a predominance of medium and high clouds, which can leave an occasional stormy shower in the afternoon in the western half of the community. Minimum temperatures on the rise and maximum temperatures on the slight decrease. Southeast wind, more intense in the central hours of the day.

– LA RIOJA: cloudy and evolution cloudiness. Showers and storm, which at the end of the day can be strong and hail, especially in the Rioja Alta. Minimum temperatures in ascent and maximum in light descent. Winds from the south and southeast, weak.

– ARAGÓN: intervals of medium and high clouds. Weak, scattered and occasional precipitation, more likely in mountain areas, are not ruled out. The rains can be locally accompanied by mud and, in the west of Zaragoza and Huesca, can be more intense and with a storm late in the day. Probability of cloudy skies due to suspended dust. Temperatures with few changes, except for increases of the minimum in the northern third. Southeast wind, moderate in the Ebro valley and light in the rest.

– CATALONIA: intervals of medium and high clouds in general, with low clouds and mist in the morning in the south of Tarragona. Weak, scattered and occasional precipitations are not ruled out, more probable in the western Pyrenees, which may be locally accompanied by mud. Probability of cloudy skies due to suspended dust. Minimum temperatures without changes, except for ascents in the western Pyrenees, and maximums with local descents in the eastern half. In the southern half of the coastline, a moderate east and northeast wind. In the rest, the southeast is weak with moderate intervals in Ampurdán.

– EXTREMADURA: slightly cloudy with cloudiness of evolution at dawn and in the afternoon. Chance of showers with occasional thunderstorms, especially in the north and at the beginning of the day. Minimum temperatures in slight ascent in the north and without changes in the rest, and maximum temperatures without changes or in light descent. South component winds.

– MADRID COMMUNITY: cloudy or cloudy intervals at dawn, with showers occasionally accompanied by storms, less likely in the southeast of the community, with a tendency in the morning to little cloud or clear. In the afternoon, cloudiness of daytime evolution is expected, without ruling out a shower or storm at the end of the day in the mountains. Temperatures with few changes, except for the maximums in the extreme west, where they drop. Loose east component wind, which will roll to the southeast and south, with a tendency to variable at the end of the day.

– CASTILLA-LA MANCHA: skies with little cloud, except in the west of Toledo and in the Serranía de Guadalajara during the early morning, where there will be cloudy intervals with showers, occasionally accompanied by storms. In the afternoon, the clouds of diurnal evolution in mountain areas of the community will increase, without ruling out a shower or storm, more likely in the Central system at the end of the day. Minimum temperatures in decrease in La Mancha and with little change in the rest, and maximum temperatures in the southwest of Albacete, in decrease in the extreme west of the community and with few changes in the rest. Light wind, with predominance of the east component, which will roll to the south component.

– VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: in the northern half of the coastline, southern Valencia and northern Alicante, morning intervals of low clouds and mists. In the rest, little cloud with intervals of medium and high clouds. On the coastlines of southern Valencia and northern Alicante, weak, scattered and occasional precipitation in the morning is not ruled out, which may be accompanied by mud. Probability of cloudy skies due to suspended dust. Temperatures unchanged. Northeast wind moderate on the coast, with strong intervals on the southern coast of Alicante, and with a weak component in the interior.

– MURCIA: slightly cloudy skies with medium and high cloud intervals. Minimum temperatures without changes, and maximum temperatures in the interior and without changes in the coastline. Loose component winds, more intense on the coast.

– BALEARES: intervals of medium and high clouds. Powder in suspension. Nighttime temperatures with little change, and daytime temperatures unchanged or in decline. East and northeast wind.

– ANDALUSIA: skies with intervals of medium and high clouds, and intervals of low clouds and mists in the western third, the Strait area and on the western Mediterranean coast. Some weak and scattered rainfall in the eastern half and in Cádiz are not ruled out, more likely in the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures in general in decline, except for maximums in ascent in the eastern interior, and without changes in Malaga and Cádiz. Winds of the southern component in the western half, east wind on the eastern Mediterranean coast and in the Strait area, and weak variables in the rest, which will turn to the western component during the day.

– CANARY ISLANDS: in the north of the islands, cloudy with clearing in the middle of the day. In the rest, little cloud with intervals of diurnal evolution. Low probability of light, occasional and scattered showers in the north of the islands of greater relief. Temperatures with little change or slightly rising from the highs in peaks. Light to moderate north wind.

