In the past E3, Square Enix surprised with the world announcement of Marvel’s Avengers, an action game in which we will be able to control all the members of the Avengers. The game has already been delayed and since the demo available at Madrid Games Week, no more gameplay has been seen. However, it will be on June 24 when they will broadcast a direct with more news about this promising title. What very few people know is that the Avengers were going to have a first person video game Developed by THQ and now an unreleased gameplay of this canceled game has been revealed.

In 2011 and on the occasion of the first Avengers movie, THQ was working on a cooperative game with first person view. The financial difficulties the company went through were the beginning of the end of this project. So had to be canceled, but now some files have been recovered from the ObscureGamers portal hard drive, revealing a very early prototype of the game for Xbox 360 that shows an unpublished gameplay where the player would control Iron Man, Thor or Hulk, among others. You can see each element of the game in more detail below as the character selector, despite the obvious shortcomings of an ongoing development.

As a cooperative game, players would have had to collaborate to defeat all enemies with different skills, while gaining experience. Finally this project could not continue on its way and Ubisoft acquired the rights to Avengers to launch Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth with a very personal touch. Would you have liked to see the final result of THQ’s Avengers? Marvel’s Avengers will also unveil its co-op mode in June, and maybe it’s something similar, don’t you think?