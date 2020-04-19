Physical condition is increasingly important in the world of soccer. It is rare to see players who are not constantly engaged in trying to improve their conditions in order to stay in the elite. However, not many years ago, it was not. Seeing the players boasting of having a body 10 was not the usual trend, so it is surprising to see how many of them, once they have hung up their boots, maintain a spectacular shape, better than even when they played.

There are not a few former footballers who try to take maximum care and who have joined the fitness trend. Some of them remain in great shape, showing an even better physique than they had years ago. Let’s see some examples of players whose physique has changed dramatically in recent years.

José Mari

Former player of Atlético de Madrid or Milan among others. In the 2012-13 season, he left football when he played for Xerez. His change since then has been spectacular and his physique has nothing to do with that of 20 years ago, when he reached the best moment of his career.

Miguel Palencia

He made his debut in Real Madrid for the Galacticos in 2005. He passed through Mouscron or Getafe, before being a military man, in some teams in the most modest categories of our football. He hung up his boots at a young age, since since 2014 he has not been dressed short. Now, he sports his physique on social networks and is a commentator on Real Madrid TV.

Zé Roberto

The physicist who was a former Real Madrid or Bayern player has given something to talk about these days. Not having “vices” is for the Brazilian the key to staying fit. At 45, his body resembles that of Cristiano Ronaldo and has nothing to do with the player who came to Europe more than 20 years ago.

Clarence Seedorf

The legs of the former Real Madrid and Milan player scared rivals just by seeing them. Going into collision with him was taking more than unnecessary risks. He retired in Brazil six seasons ago and today, at 44, he continues to maintain incredible shape.

Tim Howard

The former goalkeeper of the United States in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups is now sports director and shareholder of the USLC’s Memphis 901. After hanging up his gloves, the former goalkeeper of Manchester United or Everton is still in top form and shows an enviable physique.