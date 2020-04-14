A photo of Matías Almeyda caused a furor in the networks social. The image was released by his current club, the San Jose Earthquakes of the United States MLS, and quickly went viral.

“Peeled is peeled”, He published the official Twitter account of the cast of Major League Soccer with an emoji with a smiling face and sunglasses.

Immediately, Hundreds of fans and users reacted to the photo and automatically compared its appearance to that of Walter White., one of the main characters in the popular series Breaking Bad.

“MATIAS HEISENBERG”wrote another of the users joking with the resemblance to said North American series that was all the rage.

Others went further and saw him physically similar to Vin Diesel., actor in multiple films such as the Fast and Furious saga.

“What ???, noooooooo !!!, but what happened ????, what bet did he lose ?, I just hope they didn’t take away his strength”, netizens joked.

Minutes later, the same account San Jose Earthquakes posted a video with Matías Almeyda doing exercises on a stationary bicycle and showing the world his new look.

The jokes in the networks for the new look of Pelado Almeyda: