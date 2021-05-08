Unrecognizable Lilly James as Pamela Anderson

Actress Lilly James will play Pamela Anderson in the biopic series of the star who was a myth of the 90s.

Lilly james is famous for roles like Cinderella (2015), Elizabeth Bennet in Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016), Debora in Baby driver (2017) or Ellie Appleton in Yesterday (2019), but now she will play Pamela anderson in the series Pam & Tommy, where Sebastian Stan will play the musician Tommy lee. They will recreate the stormy relationship they had a few decades ago.

The Serie Pam & Tommy from Hulu will be a comedic account of the drama surrounding the couple’s infamous sex tape that became world famous. They recorded very intimate scenes during their honeymoon in 1995. And it spread everywhere despite the fact that at that time the internet was not in all homes as it is now. Apart from Lilly james Y Sebastian Stan, the series will also star Seth rogen, Nick offerman, Taylor schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese Y Mozhan Marnò.

The program was written by Rob siegel Y DV DeVincentis. While the direction is provided by Craig gillespie.

It is a very interesting step for the actress.

Maybe Lilly james get a little out of the roles that we are accustomed to when playing Pamela anderson, but we must admit that the recreation is very good, at least in the photos that we leave you below. However, Sebastian Stan looks somewhat less like Tommy lee.

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @ SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9F – Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) May 7, 2021

There is also a movie of Netflix titled The Dirt (2019). A story that recreates the beginnings of the band Mötley Crüe which is wildly fun and highly recommended. This time it is the actor Machine Gun Kelly who plays Tommy lee.

Lilly james she continues her work as an actress and we can also see her in the film The Paris Trap where a young American who becomes the victim of an identity mistake during her vacation in Paris and must play the role to save her own life. While Pamela anderson will star 18 & Over (2021), where a group of people will live a night of terror during the quarantine.