The company will not charge developers fees for the first million dollars its game generates.

The distribution of benefitsit is always a tricky topic in any creative industry. Within video games,Epic Gameshas made great strides in recent years withEpic Games Storeand its 88/12 distribution in the sales of the games. But now, and taking advantage of the Unreal Engine 5 announcement with its impressive technical demo on PS5, the company has made a change inthe business model of your enginewhich surely has brought more than a smile to independent developers.

Hereinafter,Unreal Engine be completely freefor all developers until their game beatsmillion dollars in gross income. To be more precise, Unreal Engine was already free for everyone, butbefore the company took 5%from the game winningssince they earned more than $ 3,000in a quarter.

Now, instead of charging that percentage to newly published games, the companywait until the game has exceeded a million dollarsto start taking 5% of your income. A measure thatpleasantly help independent developersthat are driven by lower profit margins, by ensuring thatthey will only take that slice away if your game is successful.

Of course, and as has happened since the launch of the Epic Games Store,games published in the store will be exemptof giving this percentage to the company. Great news for any developer currently working with the Epic engine, which will impactmore benefits for them. We remind you that currently Epic Games gives GTA V for PC in its store, although it is somewhat difficult to claim with its servers collapsed before the demand for the offer.

More about: Epic Games and Unreal Engine.

.