By Rodolfo León

06/05/2020 6:59 pm

Last month, Epic Games demonstrated the true potential of the next generation of consoles with the introduction of the Unreal Engine 5 running in real time on a PlayStation 5. By not mentioning anything specific about the Xbox Series X, many believed that perhaps the new console Microsoft it didn’t have enough power to properly run this graphics engine. As expected, that is not the case.

Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games, was recently interviewed by Gamepot, where he gave more details about the revelation of this engine:

“Nanite and Lumen technology is designed to run on the next generation of high-end consoles and PCs. The Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5, and at least the high-end CPUs from NVIDIA and AMD. In addition, they will also have the possibility to scale content for less powerful platforms. We had a strong partnership with Sony for that event. We literally talk to them for maybe four or five years… ” “The first-party developers from Sony and Microsoft are using Unreal Engine for their projects. We have already seen some, they are incredible and there is more to come in the future, but the demo was the culmination of an incredible association that we had been managing for a very long time. ”

Despite not mentioning the Switch directly, a hint on the official website of Unreal Engine 5 seems to indicate that this graphics engine will also be supported on the small hybrid console of Nintendo, although of course, we do not expect it to look as good as on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Source: Gamepot

