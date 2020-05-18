Epic Games has taken us by surprise and presented Unreal Engine 5, the new version of the most popular graphics engine in the video game industry. To make matters worse, the company showed the technical potential of its tool with a awesome demo running in real time on the PlayStation 5. This is the first real look at a next-generation video game. You can enjoy the shared materials below; they will leave you with your mouth open:

According to those also responsible for Fortnite, the main objective of Unreal Engine 5 is that video games embrace photorealistic graphics at the same level that CGI movies do. They also want developers to have a “highly productive” tool at hand to facilitate the creation of next-generation games. It should be noted that the new graphics engine will see the light in 2021. We will have to be patient and wait for the first titles developed with UE5.

Although the first demo was possible thanks to the PlayStation 5, the company clarifies that Unreal Engine 5 will also have support for other platforms, including the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and even mobile devices. Of course, visual performance will depend on the hardware it runs on. “Epic is working closely with console manufacturers and dozens of game developers and publishers using Unreal Engine 4 to create next-generation games,” they mention.

The technologies of Unreal Engine 5

In this first look at Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games focused on two technologies. The first of them, Nanite, will allow artists to model objects with an amazing level of detail: “As much as the eye can see”. It is a tool for virtualized geometry who has the ability to display hundreds of millions or billions of polygons. Developers will be able to import their ZBrush models, for example, without sacrificing their quality. Nanite claims that studies forget to set limits to the number of polygons.

The second, by name Lumen, is a solution of fully dynamic global illumination. The technology can generate diffuse interreflections (reflections of light produced by objects) with infinite bounces. According to his explanation, Unreal Engine 5 has the ability to show indirect reflections in all kinds of scenarios, regardless of whether its scale varies from millimeters to kilometers. Thanks to Lumen, developers will be able to forget about creating light maps, thus saving significant time.

